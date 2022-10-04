Flynn Gordon, 10, had a special task at the final Yarrows Taranaki Bulls home game. Photo / LDV Photography

A young Stratford Eltham rugby player had an important task at the final Yarrows Taranaki Bulls home game of the season.

Flynn Gordon, 10, was selected as the tee runner for the September 21 game against Counties Manukau. He won the role after family members entered him into the tee runner competition on the Taranaki Rugby Facebook page.

"I was pretty happy when I heard I was picked."

Flynn had the special task of running the tee out to the Taranaki Bull kickers during the match and he says, it was pretty fun.

"I had a lot of fun. My role was to run out onto the field every time a Taranaki Bulls player needed the tee to kick. The team's water boy helped me out a lot as he'd often go out to give them water before they kick."

Flynn also received a 2022 Yarrows Taranaki Bulls shirt, which he wore on the night.

"I was really happy to get the latest shirt. I now have 16 signatures on the shirt from the players and Ferdie."

What made it the best, he says, is talking to his favourite player, Kini Naholo.

"I had him sign my shirt as well."

It was the first rugby match he's attended where he wasn't playing on the field himself.

"It was pretty fun. I had a pretty good view of the game as I was standing on the sidelines. I also talked to the reserve players, which was pretty fun as well."

His favourite position to play is tighthead or loosehead prop and he hopes one day he'll be playing at Yarrows Stadium in that position.

"I had a lot of fun being involved in the game, but my goal is to one day be playing on it."