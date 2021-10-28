Young Enterprise Scheme: Together Collective's Abbie Wood wins regional YES competition

The Together Collective's Abbie Wood, 16, and judge Eve Kawana-Brown. Photo/ Vanessa Laurie

A business which is providing opportunities for young artists is the 2021 Taranaki regional winner for the Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme.

The Together Collective is run by Sacred Heart Girls' College student Abbie Wood, 16. She sells clothing with designs created by both herself, and aspiring young artists.

Abbie's peers Hannah Hitchcock and Zoe Paynter have created some of the designs on the clothing.



Abbie will now compete in the online national final on December 15, to vie for the title of The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme Company of the Year.

Twenty-two other regional champions from across New Zealand will compete at the event.

This year 145 Taranaki students participated in the scheme. To win the title, The Together Collective completed a variety of business milestones during the year culminating in pitching its business to a panel of judges - Eve Kawana-Brown from Massey University, Rob Haveswood from the Toi Foundation and Bryce Turner from WITT.

There was more cause for celebration with the announcement of three National Excellence Awards won by Taranaki YES students. Chief Executive of the Year was won by Meg Macdonell from New Plymouth Girls' High School. Her team Ora Cards and The Together Collective also won National Excellence Awards.

Speaking about our region's success this year Elizabeth Pittman, head of YES, says Taranaki is punching above its weight.

YES regional coordinator Megan Lepper says she is proud.

"The standard has been exceptionally high this year and to come away with three National Excellence Awards (out of a total of 13) is phenomenal really, especially when you consider the size of our region."



More than 4700 students from over 200 schools created over 1000 real-life businesses between them.

Ora Cards won National Excellence Awards. Photo/ Vanessa Laurie

The one-year programme gives Year 11-13 students an authentic learning experience that develops their entrepreneurial mindset and helps build transferable skills which are becoming increasingly sought after in employment. More than $23,000 in prizes will be awarded to student companies at the awards evening.



The Taranaki Chamber of Commerce partners with the Young Enterprise Trust to facilitate the scheme in our region and is assisted by Key Partner Massey University, Key Funder Toi Foundation and many other valued sponsors.

Regional winners:

Regional Company of the Year: The Together Collective, Sacred Heart Girls' College, Regional Runner-Up: Ora Cards, New Plymouth Girls' High School, Annual Review Award: The Together Collective, Sacred Heart Girls' College, Business Card Award: Morale Skincare, Francis Douglas Memorial College, Business Innovation Award: EzSoil, New Plymouth Boys' High School, Business Presentation Award: EzSoil, New Plymouth Boys' High School, Business Showcase Award: EzSoil, New Plymouth Boys' High School, Customer Service Award: A Touch of Nature, Waitara High School, Enhancing Rural Communities: MB Boards, Hawera High School, Financial Management Award: The Together Collective, Sacred Heart Girls' College, Ideation Validation Award: The Together Collective, Sacred Heart Girls' College, Rangatahi Award: Te Pārongo, Francis Douglas Memorial College, Retail Award: Ora Cards, New Plymouth Girls' High School, Social Media & Marketing Award: The Together Collective, Sacred Heart Girls' College, Sustainable Business Award: Plant It, Francis Douglas Memorial College, Trade Fair Award, The Together Collective, Sacred Heart Girls' College.