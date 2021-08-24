Young Enterprise Scheme: Sacred Heart Girls' College student receives award

Sacred Heart Girls' College student Abbie Wood. Photo/ Supplied

Sacred Heart Girls' College student Abbie Wood has been recognised at a national level for her outstanding efforts in two 2021 Young Enterprise Scheme challenges.

The Together Collective, a YES company producing limited-edition clothing using student artwork, has received first place nationally for both her YES Validation and Promotion submissions.

For her Promotion submission, Abbie undertook countless marketing activities for The Together Collective and put together a professional and slick presentation, demonstrating a deep understanding of marketing.

Elizabeth Pittman, head of Young Enterprise, says, "It was overwhelmingly unanimous when deciding on the winner of the Promotion Challenge and we were very impressed with Abbie's 'out of the box' thinking."

The one-year YES programme gives students an authentic learning experience that develops their entrepreneurial mindset and helps build transferable skills which are becoming increasingly sought after in employment.

This year more than 4700 students are taking part in Young Enterprise in New Zealand, and have created over 1000 real-life businesses between them. There are still two more challenges left with more than $23,000 in prizes to be awarded to student companies at the awards evening later in the year.

Taranaki YES regional coordinator for Taranaki, Megan Lepper, is thrilled with the success of The Together Collective

"Abbie has worked so hard on promoting her business and really deserves these prizes. This year many of our students have created amazing, innovative companies and I'm really impressed with the hard work they are all putting in."

The Taranaki Chamber of Commerce partners with the Young Enterprise Trust to facilitate the scheme in our region and is supported by Key Partner Massey University, Funder Toi Foundation and many other sponsors.