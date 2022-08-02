The can design. Photo/ Jade Morgan, About Image

Fans can toast to 30 years since Yarrows the Bakers started supporting Taranaki Rugby with a new limited-edition can.

The Taranaki Toast can is a collaboration between principal partner Yarrows, official beer partner Shining Peak Brewing, and Taranaki Rugby Football Union (TRFU).

The cans will be filled with Taranaki Amber beer.

Yarrows support of amber and black rugby began in 1992 when the late Noel and Melva Yarrow began their association with Taranaki Rugby.

Yarrows have backed Taranaki Rugby during some of their most memorable moments over the past three decades.

A few highlights include the 1993 Yarrows Taranaki v British and Irish Lions match, Ranfurly Shield tenures in 1996 and 2020 and an unbeaten 2021 Bunnings Warehouse NPC campaign.

Yarrows Taranaki Toast loaves, known as "The Bread of Champions" were synonymous with Taranaki folk throughout the 1990s.

The product was a staple in households around the region with the Taranaki Toast logo featuring lush green pastures, amber and black rugby players, wheat, and Taranaki Maunga. A portion of each Taranaki Toast purchase went back into supporting Taranaki Rugby.



Noel and Melva Yarrow's son John and wife Rosaleen and their son Philip have continued supporting Taranaki Rugby as principal partner of the TRFU.

Taranaki Rugby chief executive officer Mike Sandle acknowledged Yarrows the Bakers' contribution to rugby in the region over the past three decades.

"We are grateful for the support Yarrows the Bakers have given us over a number of years. The brand is synonymous with Taranaki Rugby and has become part of our fabric and the Yarrows name will be etched into the memories of generations of supporters. I can't thank them enough for their ongoing support."

Shining Peak Brewing head brewer and director of beer Jesse Sigurdsson was excited about the commemorative cans and their relationship with Taranaki Rugby extending for another two years.

"We're absolutely stoked to have extended our partnership with the TRFU and are equally as excited about this commemorative can that celebrates the legacy and rich history of Yarrows the Bakers."

Fans will be able to buy the limited-edition cans at Yarrows Taranaki Bulls home matches from Sunday, August 7, at Pukekura Park.

About 500 tickets to the first Yarrows Taranaki Bulls Pukekura Park match on Sunday in partnership with Forsyth Barr are still available.

Fans can secure their ticket at www.ticketek.co.nz or can buy a Yarrows Taranaki Bulls general admission season pass for $60 (kids $30) from www.ticketek.co.nz.