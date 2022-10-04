Mitch Brown played his final game for Taranaki after a 10-year career on Saturday. Photo/ LDV Photography

A game of two halves ended a 10-year career for Taranaki loose forward Mitch Brown on Saturday afternoon.

In his final match for the province before heading to Japan, Taranaki lost 38-24 to Auckland after leading 17-3 at halftime at a sodden Eden Park.

The match was a dead rubber for Taranaki in the final round, but placings were on the line for Auckland, which now plays neighbours North Harbour in the quarter-finals next week.

During the match, Brown watched one of Taranaki's best first-half performances from the bench as Taranaki searched for its first win against Auckland since 2017.

The visitors kept Auckland's attack guessing and showed signs of improvement compared to previous matches.

Stephen Perofeta, playing at first-five eight, set up the first try in an attractive fashion which Daniel Rona scored.

Taranaki continued to penetrate the Auckland line with confidence. It didn't help when Auckland lost key players Salesi Rayasi, Bryce Heem and Adrian Choat to injuries. More followed in the second spell.

Hooker Ricky Riccitelli scored from a driving maul before half time and Perofeta added two conversions and a penalty in the first half.

Auckland barely fired a shot apart from a penalty to Harry Plummer.

But it was the second half that was disappointing for Bulls fans.

Auckland stormed back in the driving rain, including two tries to Terrell Peita and AJ Lam.

Taranaki couldn't contain Auckland's attacking nature and the scrum, which was being shunted backwards by Auckland, a contrast to the previous three matches. Auckland dominated the second half possession obvious with their 35-7 score in the second stanza.

Kini Naholo scored Taranaki's only second half try, which was also set up by Perofeta and midfielder Daniel Waite.

Perofeta was probably on limited minutes by the All Black after being removed on the 60-minute mark, other reserves followed suit for Taranaki. Neil Barnes also made several second half changes which seemed to disrupt the flow for Taranaki.

Taranaki had a chance later in the game to score two tries, but with a wonky lineout throw and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens attempted a grubber-kick inside the 22, the opportunities went astray.