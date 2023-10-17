Taranaki Regional Council chairwoman Charlotte Littlewood said she can't wait to see both stands full at future rugby matches.

A new phase of the Yarrow Stadium’s east stand build has started.

About 400 square metres of concrete is being poured this week for the new stand. The concrete will create slabs on the ground floor of the new stand.

Taranaki Regional Council chairwoman Charlotte Littlewood said as well as marking a milestone in the building of Yarrow Stadium, this week is also important for the stadium’s home rugby team, the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls.

This weekend, the Bulls will play the Hawke’s Bay Magpies in their first home final since 2014. Charlotte said she can’t wait for the game.

“This Saturday’s game is huge, and we’re looking forward to seeing a great crowd cheer on the Bulls. Having the grand final at our stadium is a fantastic example of the big sporting events we want to see our community enjoying at Yarrow Stadium. We’d love to see a capacity crowd of 13,000 enjoying the game this Saturday.

“We’ve reached another important step on the journey to redevelop the venue concrete poured on the east stand. It’s awesome to see the west stand packed out for the Bulls games. We can’t wait to see both stands full for other big events and matches.”

Tickets are on sale from the TSB Showplace, Stratford i-Site and the Hāwera i-Site or online at ticketek.co.nz. General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.