Workshops and information evening scheduled ahead of auditions for New Plymouth Operatic show

The four Matildas from the 2017 Auckland production of Matilda the Musical, from left, Annabella Cowley, Izellah Connelly, Venice Harris and Eva Murawski. Photo / Peter Meecham

New Plymouth Operatic's production of Matilda the Musical is set to hit the TSB Showplace stage in July next year.

The iconic British musical has won 99 international awards including 24 for Best Musical, thrilling more than 10 million people in audiences across more than 90 cities worldwide.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, the musical appeals to both the young and the young at heart. Tickets for the New Plymouth Operatic production of Matilda the Musical will go on sale on Thursday, November 4.

Director Carolyn Murphy says the production has an expected cast of around 30, and she, musical director Christopher Luke and choreographer Allanah Matthews are about to begin their search for two magical and talented young girls to share the title role between them.

Audition slots for these roles, as well as a range of supporting children and adult roles as well as the ensemble, will begin in January 2022.

An information evening will take place later this month for people to find out more about the audition and rehearsal process, while a series of workshops for both adults and children are scheduled to begin in December to help participants prepare for the audition process.

Need to know:

What: Matilda the Musical information evening

When: November 28

More: Details and further information on New Plymouth Operatic Davebook and Instagram pages.

What: Tickets:

When: On sale from Thursday, November 4 via Ticketek

What: Matilda the Musical performance dates:

When: July 7-23, 2022.