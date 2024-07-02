Advertisement
Work begins on next stage of Waverley revitalisation project in South Taranaki

2 mins to read
A concept image of the Waverley pathway.

The second stage of a South Taranaki town’s revitalisation project is now under way.

Work on a pathway through Waverley’s town belt began this week. The pathway, which starts at Aotea Park and extends north towards Waitangi Rd, will be built in stages with the first section of stage one running from Aotea Park to Dallison Park. Work on this stage will be completed in August.

Subsequent stages include a pathway with boardwalks in a restored wetlands area to the east of Dallison Park.

A pump track will be installed later in the year in Aotea Park.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said the pathway project represented a significant investment in Waverley’s future, ensuring a vibrant, inclusive space for community members to enjoy.

“One of the council’s key social and economic initiatives is to improve vibrancy, amenity and connectedness in our smaller towns like Waverley, Pātea, Eltham, Manaia and Ōpunakē and we have budgeted $10.6 million to do this work.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi also contributed $200,000 to the Waverley pathway project, which Nixon said they were “very grateful for and has helped progress the project”.

He said there was no direct impact on rates to complete the projects.

“This work replicates the town centre revitalisation work we have been doing in Hāwera and has been funded from our Long-Term Investment Fund fluctuation reserve, so there is no direct impact on rates to do these projects.”

Last week, work started on installing four pedestrian refuges along Waverley’s main street, including new lighting, bins, gardens and decking outside the Hind Quarters Cafe, as part of the town’s revitalisation projects.

