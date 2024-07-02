A concept image of the Waverley pathway.

The second stage of a South Taranaki town’s revitalisation project is now under way.

Work on a pathway through Waverley’s town belt began this week. The pathway, which starts at Aotea Park and extends north towards Waitangi Rd, will be built in stages with the first section of stage one running from Aotea Park to Dallison Park. Work on this stage will be completed in August.

Subsequent stages include a pathway with boardwalks in a restored wetlands area to the east of Dallison Park.

A pump track will be installed later in the year in Aotea Park.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said the pathway project represented a significant investment in Waverley’s future, ensuring a vibrant, inclusive space for community members to enjoy.