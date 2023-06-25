Jack and Shane Jordan competing in a woodchopping event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

STIHL Timbersports World Trophy winner Jack Jordan will compete in Stratford this weekend.

Jack is one of 30 axemen competing in a three-test series (South Island, Central and Nania-Upper North Island). Teams consist of eight competitors completing a discipline each. Each team will have a current NZ Under 21 chopper.

Jack will be joined by brother Shane Jordan, Under 21 representative Mathew Gower, and Stratford’s Sam Bellamy for the Central team.

Sam recently placed third in STIHL Timbersports Rookies (Under 21s) World Trophy competition.

In addition to the team’s races, the Taranaki Axemans Association will run four championships. Individual chopping and sawing events throughout the day.

Taranaki Axeman Association will also be there to coach and mentor people who want to give woodchopping a go. Safety equipment will be provided.

The Details

What: Taranaki Axemen team’s race

When: Saturday, July 1, 10am-2pm

Where: Stratford A&P Showgrounds, Flint Rd

Other: Free entry