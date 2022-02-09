The Womad NZ festival will be back in 2023. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

Womad NZ will not take place this year, but planning is already under way for next year's event.

In a joint statement released this afternoon, Chris Smith Womad International director Chris Smith and Taranaki Arts Festival Trust chief executive Suzanne Porter described the cancellation decision as "heartbreaking".

"It is heartbreaking to cancel for the second year in a row due to circumstances entirely out of our control. Our team has cautiously forged ahead with planning for 2022 over the last few weeks.

"The decision to cancel has not been made lightly.There is too much uncertainty surrounding large festivals and events, and what the growing threat of Omicron's spread in the community means. Ensuring the safety of our festival and the people of Aotearoa continues to be at the forefront of our response."

Since 2003 Womad NZ has been organised in New Plymouth by the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (TAFT) and has had a positive economic impact on the region over the years. In 2020, the last year the festival took place, Womad NZ's economic impact on the region was $6.1 million, said Justine Gilliland, Venture Taranaki chief executive.

"It's another major blow to the region that Womad, a highlight for many locals and visitors, has had to follow suit along with several other events this summer and cancel.

"Venture Taranaki supports TAFT's decision as completely understandable under the current circumstances and uncertainty...... We look forward to supporting TAFT to present Womad again in Taranaki for 2023 and will welcome the positive flow-on effects the festival has on the region."

Today's announcement acknowledges the many artists, performers, traders, crew, volunteers, and sponsors involved, saying they have continued to stand by the team and contribute "so much".

"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

While the 2022 event has been cancelled, the 2023 event is set to go ahead say organisers in a post on Facebook this afternoon.

"We're already setting our sights on Womad NZ 2023, our most exciting festival year yet, as we celebrate 20 years of Womad NZ making its home in the stunning Bowl of Brooklands and Brooklands Park, New Plymouth, Taranaki home.

"With the news that our borders will open on the horizon, it's looking highly likely that Womad NZ will be able to bring together artists from all over the world again over three incredible days of music, arts, and dance."

The date for next year's 20 year celebration is already set for March 17-19. Tickets for the cancelled 2022 Womad NZ festival will roll-over to next year's date, with ticket holders who can't make the 2023 date able to organise a refund through Ticketek.