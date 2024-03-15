Students get into the groove with musicians Rei, Huia and Rei's backup dancers Alannah Curtis and Jesse Hepi during the Toi Foundation Community Programme. Video / Alyssa Smith

Electronic and urban music was at full noise at Spotswood College, as two Aotearoa musicians stopped in to teach Taranaki students about music and dance ahead of Womad 2024.

Yesterday 40 high school students from 12 different schools were treated to a special workshop with Womad performers Rei (Callum McDougall), Huia (Hanson) and Rei’s backup dancers Alannah Curtis and Jesse Hepi.

Musicians Rei and Huia stopped in at Spotswood College on Thursday, March 14 for the Toi Foundation community programme Womad workshop. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The workshop was part of the Toi Foundation Community Programme. Toi Foundation chief executive Maria Ramsay says the workshop was a great opportunity for rangatahi to experience the arts.

“We want the community to have opportunities they may not normally experience. Through the community programme, the vibrancy and impact of Womad extends well beyond the stage, and into wider Taranaki in a meaningful, inclusive and enriching way.”

Rei says he enjoyed spending time with the teenagers.

“Spending a day with these rangatahi in their rohe is special. It’s about providing these cool opportunities for these kids.”

Rei creates “bilingual bangers”, mixing te reo into his songs.

“I want to represent and help shape the future of Māori music and a way to do that is by representing the culture and also my relationship with the culture.”

As well as representing his Māori heritage, he says he wants to bring something new to the music scene.

“I think everyone’s trying to stick to similar sounds that our local successful bands make I want to develop new things. I think variety is important. New Zealanders are more open to trying different types of music hence why it’s so cool to be at Womad this year.”

Huia says the workshop was the perfect way to “set the groove” before her performance at Womad.

“I’ve wanted to attend for ages but life got in the way. What I love about Womad is the family-friendly vibe, I think those are some of the best gigs as everyone’s having an amazing time and enjoying themselves.”

She says she always enjoys working alongside Rei.

“He helped me relaunch my career and we’ve released a song together. Quite often we play at the same gigs. Since it’s both of our first times performing in Womad which is pretty cool.”

Spotswood College students Rehua Wilson-Joyce and Whitiahua Korewha-Tuavao took part in this year's Womad workshop. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Spotswood College student Rehua Wilson-Joyce, 15, was one of the students who took part in the workshop. He says he loved the representation of Māori culture.

“I heard that this workshop would have kapa haka involved. I’m really into that so I thought I’d come along and give it a show. It was cool.”

Classmate Whitiāhua Korewha-Tuavao, 16, also enjoyed the workshop.

“It was lots of fun and I enjoyed meeting the artists.”

Rei's backup dancers Jesse Hepi and Alannah Curtis taught the 40 participating students some new dance moves. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Rehua and Whitiāhua were on the stage with Rei’s backup dancers Allanah and Jesse, teaching the other students some moves. Allanah says the two rangatahi had the perfect vibes.

“They were keen and into it.”

Allanah says dance is a great passion to have.

“It’s a way to express yourself through movement which can help offset those bad feelings we sometimes get.”

Womad’s associate programming director, Josie Hunter-Annand, says the workshops offer young people a free taste of the festival and connect them with world-class artists.

“It brings our community together, creates lifelong memories and inspires Taranaki rangatahi from around the maunga.”

As well as getting to meet the performers at the workshop, each student was given a one-day ticket to Womad so they could experience even more of the event.

Jesse Hepi, Rei and Alannah Curtis demonstrate one of the dances they will perform at Womad. Photo / Alyssa Smith







































