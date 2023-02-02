Sampa The Great says she hopes the audience is ready for heavy Zamrock sonics and exceptional hip-hop. Photo / Travys Owen

Make way for Sampa the Great, headed this way for Womad 2023. We catch up with the artist described as one of the most sought-after voices in contemporary rap for 10 questions.

Tell us who you are and where you’re from.

My name is Sampa Tembo. I’m an artist from Zambia.

Describe your sound in one sentence.

Afro-soul spoken word - actualised in the language of Zamrock.

What does an epic summer music festival look/feel like to you?

[An] epic summer festival would be good food, hella sorbet, my beautiful band and friends enjoying good music.

What can audiences expect from your performance this summer?

Lots of energy - I hope they are ready. Heavy Zamrock sonics and exceptional hip-hop.

5. What is your top festival tip/hack?

Know your stage and the acts that follow you beforehand. You know what element you can bring to the stage, you know what energy you’re adding to the table when you know the acts around you.

Sampa The Great. Photo / Travys Owen

Top five songs on your 2022 summer playlist?

Asake - Terminator

Sampa The Great ft Chef 197, Mwanjè and Tio Nason - Never Forget

Raven Lenae - Inside out

Cktrl ft Mereba - Zero

Sjava - Abafazi

What does success as a musician mean to you?

Being able to love what I do and sustain myself and my family.

What does keeping healthy as a musician mean to you?

Mentally healthy and happy - physically fit and strong.

What tips would you give upcoming musicians who want to perform at music festivals?

Know your set and rehearse it to a tee so most of your time spent on set is enjoying and connecting with your audience. No need for nerves!

Sampa The Great. Photo / Travys Owen

If you weren’t performing, what would your dream summer vacation be?

An island in Aotearoa with a waterfall would be amazing!