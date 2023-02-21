You’ll never realise you need a German techno marching band in your life until you see them live. We catch up with MEUTE ahead of their performance at Womad 2023.
1. Tell us who you are and where you’re from.
We are the band MEUTE from Hamburg, Germany.
2. Describe your sound (performance/dance/art) in one sentence.
We are a marching band that plays techno music.
3. What does a wonderful festival look, feel and sound like to you?
A wonderful festival has positive vibes and a lot of surprises to discover. A big variety of different musical genres and a colourful mixture of unexpected art would be great.
4. What can audiences expect from your Womad performance?
A highly energetic live techno show. Usually, the whole crowd is dancing and smiling.
5. What is your top festival tip/hack?
Go with the flow.
6. Top five songs on your playlist?
- Limba Trip - Cheese Nan
- The Comet is Coming - Birth of Creation
- Moses Boyd - Stranger Than Fiction
- Frankey & Sandrino - Acamar
- Adam Ten, Mita Gami - Lego
7. What does success as an artist mean to you?
That you have the ability to travel around the world with your music.
8. What does keeping healthy as artists mean to you?
That you have the ability to chill some days after travelling around the world.
9. What tips would you give upcoming artists?
Take your time, do what you love and do it good.
10. What is your dream New Zealand holiday destination?
Womad Festival, New Plymouth.
- Catch them at Womad, March 17-19 in New Plymouth, on Friday night on the Bowl Stage, Saturday on the Todd Energy Brooklands Stage or on Sunday at Taste The World.