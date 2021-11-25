Womad 2022 lineup bigger and better with nine new acts added

Mazbou Q is a UK-born, Tāmaki Makaurau-based Nigerian Kiwi rapper and producer Photo / Supplied

Womad 2022 is getting bigger and better by the day, with a further nine acts added to the lineup for the festival which runs from March 18 to 20 in Taranaki.

While the 2022 festival lineup consists completely of New Zealand-based artists, organisers are making sure the event still has plenty of world flavours, with plenty of countries represented on stage. From Brazil to Bulgaria, Nashville to Nigeria, Womad 2022 will bring the same diverse mix of musical influences as in previous years.

Dream Chambers is the name for singer-songwriter Jess Chambers' experimental electronic music. Photo / Supplied

The latest nine acts to join the lineup are (in alphabetical order) Dream Chambers, Ge Luz, Le Moana, Muroki, Mazbou Q, Paul Bosauder presenting Tierra y Mar Flamenco Project, Rubi Du, Tui Mamaki, and Whirimako Black.

Dream Chambers is the name for Apra award-winning singer-songwriter Jess Chambers' ethereal and experimental electronic music. Already known in New Zealand for her delicately orchestrated folk albums, Jess moved to Nashville, 2012 where she

encountered a vibrant underground electronic music scene and began a journey into the world of music technology.

UK-born, Tāmaki Makaurau-based Nigerian Kiwi rapper and producer Mazbou Q takes inspiration from the likes of Fela Kuti, The Roots and Black Star as he confronts his listeners with socio-political commentary and creatively engages them in the complexities of his unique cultural identity.

Singer and songwriter Tui Mamaki was born in France, raised in Aotearoa New Zealand and spends plenty of time in Bulgaria. Photo / Supplied

Auckland-based Brazilian musician Ge Luz recently returned to New Zealand after three years travelling the world performing in more than 70 countries. He released his first solo album "Momento" in 2013 and his second album "Canto Pra Dois" in 2017.

Bringing some Bulgarian influence to the stage is Tui Mamaki. Describing herself as a vocal explorer, performer, composer/arranger, she was born in France, raised in Aotearoa and is often found in Bulgaria. She says she can thank her musically adventurous troubadour family for giving her a taste for sounds from faraway places. In following her voice, she has travelled to Pay Basque, India and the Balkans to study traditional vocal techniques and repertoire.

Raglan musician Muroki was the first signing to Benee's new label last year. Photo / Supplied

All of the additions to the lineup are likely to attract plenty of fans, but one of them can boast some very famous and impressive fans in particular.

Of Kenyan descent and Coromandel born, but residing in Raglan since he was a kid, Muroki's list of fans includes Benee and Elton John. Benee played Muroki's mesmeric debut track "For Better Or Worse'"on Elton John's Apple Music radio show and soon Muroki was the first signing to her new Olive Music label. Muroki then joined Benee on her sold-out NZ tour and featured on a track on her debut album.

As the festival gets closer, entries for the much-loved Womad Poetry Slam have now opened. The poetry slam showcases performance poets, amateur and professional, putting them in the spotlight on the World of Words Stage.

Professional poet and hostess with the mostess Penny Ashton is back to whip the crowd into a frenzy over the crowning of the winner alongside judges Ken Arkind and Te Karere Whitiao Scarborough. Budding Womad wordsmith festival goers can find all the details and enter via the Womad NZ website.