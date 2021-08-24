Witt Taranaki Science and Technology Fair attracts 1000-plus entries

There were over 1000 entries for the fair. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki students showcased their scientific and technological knowledge at an annual fair.

Students from Ngamatapouri in the southeast, through to Toko, up to Waitara and west to the coast entered the 2021 Witt Taranaki Science and Technology Fair.

Eighty rockets were let off at the fair. Photo / Supplied

Co-manager Terry Stowers says the fair attracted over 1000 entries from 786 students at 28 schools.

"After last year's Covid Fair, it was back to a traditional one, though with more digital capability."

He says pre-judged digital entries on scientific topics attracted 153 posters, 128 Stories, 102 drawings and 267 photos.

"Two hundred and nine projects were set up to be judged by around 50 voluntary judges, 80 rockets were let off and 21 robots battled and wove their way through mazes. Over 40 local and national businesses are proud sponsors of this 38-year-old event."

Twenty-one robots battled it out at the fair. Photo / Supplied

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls teacher Melissa Jacobson says the fair is a neat opportunity for students to showcase their abilities and knowledge.

"The fair is well supported, and the prizes are phenomenal. It's a great thing for our region as it shows students the possible career choices in the science and technology field."

About 20 students from the high school entered the fair.

At the fair students competed in a quiz. Photo/ Supplied

"A year 9 student came second in the advertising poster, a year 10 student came second in the observation drawing, and a year 13 student took out top place for the scientific journalism category."

Stratford High School teacher Evgenia Kern says four Stratford High School students attended the fair.

"It was fantastic. I was very impressed with the calibre of entries and the students really enjoyed it."

The winning entry for the Beca juniors' prize for creative project by Oakura School students Duncan Poole and Brody Matheson. Photo/ Supplied

Terry says topics for the 2022 fair will be available to view on taranakisciencefair.co.nz with entries likely to close in early July for an early August fair.

Major prize List:

• Beca juniors' prize for creative project that best illustrates the concept of "making everyday better": Oakura School, Duncan Poole and Brody Matheson, What concrete is the strongest?

• Beca seniors' prize for creative project that best illustrates the concept of "making everyday better": New Plymouth Boys' High School special prize Joshua Duncan, The smart Rock.

• LogiCamms prizes for the best use of engineering in projects: Oakura School, Duncan Poole and Brody Matheson, What concrete is the strongest? Special prize New Plymouth Boys High School: Joshua Duncan The Smart Rock

• Massey University year 9 and 10 special award for demonstrating the best solution to a significant global issue: New Plymouth Girls High School special prize Naomi Landreth, Allelopathic Alternative for Roundup, special prize Francis Douglas, Memorial College, special prize William Hopkins, Masks Unmasked, New Plymouth Girls High School special Prize Maddi Hopkins, Microfibre, the Big Little Problem.

• Massey University years 11 - 13 special award for demonstrating the best solution to a significant global issue: Waitara High School, special prize Nicola Stanton and Brooke Honnor, Grass growth ... Bloody Oath! Sacred Heart Girls' College special prize Yashitha Murugaiyen, Detergent vs detergent.

• Mason Charitable Trust Prize: Waitara High School Special Prize Nicola Stanton and Brooke Honnor Grass growth ... Bloody Oath!

Corteva Scholarships: New Plymouth Girls High School Scholarship Emma Frew Nature knows, Sacred Heart Girl's College Scholarship Clara Protze and Holly Radcliffe Fancy a Feijoa?

• Fonterra Trophy for the Best Exhibit in years 7 and 8: Mangorei School, Major Prize Henry Moffat The fresh touch.

• Methanex NZ Trophy for the Best Exhibit in years 9 and 10: Francis Douglas Memorial College, Major Prize William Hopkins Masks unmasked, New Plymouth Girl's High School Major Prize Maddi Hopkins Microfibre, The Big Little Problem.

• LogiCamms New Zealand Trophy for the Best Project in years 11 - 13: Sacred Heart Girl's College, Major Prize Nell Brown This Mite Work $125.

• Best in the Fair (Equal) and WITT Trophy: New Plymouth Girls' High School Major Prize Maddi Hopkins Microfibre, The Big Little Problem, Francis Douglas Memorial College Major Prize William Hopkins Masks unmasked.