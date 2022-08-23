Avon School pupils completed the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids Try Challenge. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Winners are grinners, and Avon School's pupils were all smiles as they completed the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids Try Challenge.

Avon School's field was transformed into an obstacle course and principal Rik Allen says the opportunity for the pupils to take part in the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids Try Challenge was fantastic.

"We were excited when Sport Taranaki's healthy active learning lead Chris McClean approached the school to see if we'd be interested in running this event for our tamariki."

He says many of the pupils have never had the chance to take part in a Sanitarium Weet-Bix Triathlon.

"Having it here in our backyard takes away the barrier of travel, and also is a way for the pupils to be physically active as well."

Rik says volunteers set up the course and were cheering the pupils on as they completed the course.

"It was really awesome to have them come in, set up and also serve the children breakfast after they completed the course."

The obstacle course featured a net crawl, balancing obstacles, a bouncy castle and many more challenges. For 30 minutes, the pupils could make their way through the course as many times as they wanted.

The pupils each received a medal. From back left: Waka-Taine Hiri, Jacob Hoskins, Bruce Fox, Drue Martin Jeffries, Tane Davis, Jericho Terrell and Amelia Neil. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Pupil Bruce Fox, 7, says he enjoyed the whole course.

"But the inflatable was my favourite."

The event was a collaboration between Sport Taranaki and Sanitarium and Chris Mclean says he's pleased Sports Taranaki could connect Sanitarium and Avon School.

"The pupils are moving constantly, they're having fun and each time they come around to the hydration station for some water, they're all smiles. It's so great to see."

Each child received their own shirt and a medal, which made the event so much more special, says Sanitarium Weet-Bix Triathlon team leader Craig Seuseu.

"We started the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids Try Challenge when the Covid-19 pandemic first started so we could go into schools and give the pupils the chance to take part. We were pleased to come to Stratford and put on this challenge for Avon School. We're grateful to the Toi Foundation who has given us the funding to put on these events."

Many of the pupils completed many laps, with Jericho Terrell, 10, completing 13 laps.

"The whole course was so fun."

Sport Taranaki event and volunteer lead Terry Long was there to cheer the pupils on as they completed the course.

"To have fun things like this for pupils is pretty amazing. It's 30 minutes of physical activity in a fun way."

Once they had finished the 30 minutes, each pupil received a medal. Amelia Neil, 8, says she's proud of her medal.

"It was really fun and receiving a medal was pretty awesome as well."