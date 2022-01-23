There were plenty of aircraft to see, both on the ground and in the sky. Photo / Ilona Hanne

With Aeroprakts and Zenairs on display, it really was a case of aircraft from A to Z on show at Saturday's Stratford Aero Club open day.

As well as local aircraft, there was a wide range of visiting aircraft on show as well, coming from towns and cities including Auckland, Gisborne and Sanson.

The chance to see the planes up close brought a large crowd to the event, with many picnicking on the grass while they watched the displays. The food trucks on site were also kept busy, pumping out a range of food options from hot chips through to poke bowls and tacos.

Sisters Indie (2) and Nylah Chubb (4) (front, left to right) and Asha Frank (7) and Armarni Chubb (7) (back, left to right) enjoyed having a closer look at some of the aircraft. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Sisters Indie, Nylah and Armarni Chubb, along with Armarni's friend Asha Frank, were among the many to enjoy having a close look at the cockpits and propellers of the planes parked at the event.

Armarni (7) said she enjoyed watching the planes take off and fly, as well as having the chance to enjoy a day out in the sunshine with her friend Asha.

Members of the Stratford Egmont Modellers Club were also present, with a wide range of their model planes on display for people to see.

Harry Perebooms, from New Plymouth, was one of the members there on the day, with his Space Walker model plane getting plenty of admiring looks.

Harry, who built the model plane from scratch, said he got it about 10 years ago and it took around a year to build. He first got interested in building and flying model planes when he was about 12, he said.

A model Space walker plane, owned by Harry Perebooms, was one of the model aircraft also on display at the open day. Photo / Ilona Hanne

"I got the bug and have loved it ever since."

While they might be small, the planes can reach impressive heights, he says, with a model plane like his able to "comfortably" reach an altitude of 1000 feet.

"But really, I like to be able to see it fly, and once it goes too high you can't really see that. Also, when we are flying from an airfield we can only take them up to 400 feet for safety reasons."

He said the hobby was addictive, and wasn't necessarily an expensive one.

"You can get kits for around $50 and they can fly well."