This year's lapel daffodils are made of paper. Photo / Ilona Hanne

In between the rain showers, anyone out and about in Taranaki recently will have noticed some glimpses of yellow in flower beds and fields, as the first of the season's daffodils begin to show their faces.

They serve as a reminder spring is on its way, and more importantly, so is Daffodil Day, a fundraising initiative that has always been well supported by Stratford residents, says Raewyn Rooney, team leader of the Stratford Daffodil Day committee.

The ever-popular Daffodil Day lunch will take place at the War Memorial Centre on Daffodil Day itself, says Raewyn, and committee members are already hard at work making sure everything is organised for the event. For those who can't make the lunch in person, there's an option to order packed lunches to be delivered to workplaces, with order forms being delivered to Stratford businesses over the next couple of weeks.

If anyone would like to get involved this year, they can help by donating some baked items to be served on the day, says Raewyn.

"Just contact me and I can explain what we need."

While continuing Covid-19 restrictions mean a children's disco won't take place this year, children across the district can still get involved by enjoying yellow-themed non-uniform days at school, she says.

"We also have plenty of merchandise going on sale this year, and there are always lots of small items that are pocket money priced and there is always something to appeal to people of any age."

Raewyn says the merchandise is always popular and she is already getting inquiries about it.

"People have been asking if we will have the china cups back in that were so popular a couple of years ago, and the good news is yes we will, but I expect they will sell out quickly again. We also have lots of beautiful, locally made crafts for sale which are always popular too."

The lapel daffodils sold in the lead-up to the day are also available, with a small difference to previous ones, she says.

"People may notice our daffodils look a little different this year, we are taking steps toward improved sustainability and so have changed them slightly. Our new look daffodils are made from paper which comes from a sustainable forestry plant, and both the paper and metal parts of the lapel daffodil are made from recyclable materials."

The new daffodils are available from a range of shops and businesses around Stratford now, she says, with raffle tickets for a range of prizes also going on sale soon.

Need to know:

What: Daffodil Day events

Lunch: War Memorial Centre, Friday, June 26, 11.30am - 1.30pm

Raffles: Outside shops and businesses in Stratford as well as the New World and Countdown supermarkets (weekends).

Daffodil bunches: Available along Broadway from 9 am on Daffodil Day and in the hall.

Business lunches: Order forms coming soon.

Baking: If you would like to help by donating baking, please contact Raewyn on 027 463 6130