Librarians Kate Fairhurst and Bridget Roper enjoy a game of Tākaro at the whare pukapuka. Photo / Ilona Hanne

If you are looking for ways to mark Te Wiki o te Reo Māori this week, head into the whare pukapuka (library) in Whakaahurangi (Stratford).

Youth and children's librarian Kate Fairhurst says a range of activities have been planned for the week to encourage community members to have a go at using te reo.

"We have a range of kete kupu available for library members to borrow. In total we have five sets, each aimed at introducing some simple te reo words families can use. Each set comes with a game to play to help tamariki learn."

The sets cover subjects such as colours, animals and food, says Kate.

"So they are words that everyone can use in their daily life."

The kete are free to borrow with a library card and are issued for one week, she says.

Preschoolers and their caregivers can also enjoy a te reo storytime this Wednesday, says Kate.

"We are going to be reading Te Anuhe Tino Hiakai - The Very Hungry Caterpillar, before doing some craft activities based around the story."

Kate says the library is also hosting two sessions of Tākaro - a simple but fun matching game using symbols and the correct pronunciation of their Māori names - over the week.

"These sessions are open to anyone of any age or ability level. Just come along and have a go."

The details:

What: Te Wiki o te Reo Māori

Where: Stratford Library

When: Storytime - Rāapa (Wednesday), September 14, 9.30am

Tākaro - Rāapa, September 14 2.30pm-3.30pm and Rāmere (Friday), September 16, 2.30pm-3.30pm