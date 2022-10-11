The activity is aimed at children aged 12 and up. Photo/ Unsplash

Whanganui's children and teenagers are invited to a fantasy adventure during these school holidays.

Alexander Library heritage assistant Nicola SteeleSmith says the library is running a Dungeons and Dragons activity as part of its school holiday programme.

"We identified the need for an activity for older children and younger teenagers to get them engaged with the library."

Dungeons and Dragons is a fantasy role-playing game, she says.

"It's a fictional tale that requires collaborations as you move throughout the story. People play as a character they design themselves and use the characters to tell a story. The dungeon master, a referee-type figure, guides the characters along throughout the activity."

While the library has run Dungeons and Dragons events in the past, this year is the first time they've made them available for the school holidays.

"It's the perfect time to run the event as it's fun and gives children and teenagers something to do during their school holiday break."

For the activity, the group has to investigate rumours of a monster hidden in a lake.

"It's a fun story that I'm sure participants will enjoy."

As well as being fun Nicola says Dungeon and Dragons has many benefits.

"To play, people need to work as a team which helps build social skills and collaboration skills. From 12 and up, children are starting to develop a sense of self, and the shyer kids, who don't like speaking to others can use this as a way to gain more confidence."

The next session takes place on October 14 from 2-5pm at the library, she says.

"Registrations are essential as there is a limited number of spaces. I'd advise people to get in quick so they don't miss out."

The Details:

What: Dungeons and Dragons activity.

Where: Alexander Library, Whanganui.

When: October 14 2-5pm.

Registrations: this is event is for children aged 12 and up. To register email: nicola@whanganuilibrary.com