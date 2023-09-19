Jockey Merena Hudson guides Kopua to win the William Stud Breeders Stakes at the September meeting of the Egmont Racing Club. Photo / John Buchan

A Whanganui-trained horse is on the way to winning the William Stud Breeders Stakes says John Buchan.

Kopua, trained by Kevin Myers, came first in the preliminary event earlier this month. The event is an introduction to October’s William Stud Breeders Stakes 1600m in Hāwera.

Kopua was ridden by Jockey Merena Hudson who John describes as talented.

“She’s very high up in the women’s premiership.”

John says the stakes will be hotly contested.

“Kopua is a fantastic horse trained by Kevin. Kevin is a legend and I believe without him New Zealand’s jump racing wouldn’t be as good as it is today.”

The October event is not to be missed, he says.

“There’s going to be some fabulous racing.”







