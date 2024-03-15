The electorate and community office in Hāwera for National MP Carl Bates is located at 44 Victoria St.

Whanganui MP Carl Bates now has permanent bases in South Taranaki and Whanganui.

Last week electorate and community offices were opened in Whanganui and Hāwera.

The Whanganui office was formally opened on Tuesday, March 12, by Matt Doocey, who is minister for mental health, tourism and hospitality, ACC, and youth.

The Hāwera office will have a formal opening shortly.

During the Whanganui office opening, Matt suggested that Carl should be nicknamed “Mr Everywhere” as the feedback he kept getting from Whanganui people during the day was that the local MP was turning up everywhere.

Carl said he is delighted to finally have his offices open to constituents.

“We took out leases on the two premises in December to enable work to start on bringing the spaces up to Parliamentary Service specifications. New team members have been appointed and started on Monday and the offices are now formally open to the public.”

The Hāwera office will be staffed by Linda Weterman and the Whanganui office by Amy Langford.

Linda who lives in Stratford, was formerly in tertiary leadership and operations management roles in the business, agriculture, and horticulture sectors, as well as not-for-profit governance and leadership.

Carl said having offices with professional, empathetic staff will provide a service for constituents even when he is not personally available.

“My commitment is to represent every constituent in the Whanganui electorate, and opening the electorate and community offices will definitely enhance that.”

The Details:

What: Carl Bates electorate and community offices

Where: Hāwera: 44 Victoria St and Whanganui: 200B Victoria Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 9.30am-noon and 12.30pm-3pm. Mondays and Fridays by appointment.



