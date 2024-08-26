Advertisement
Whangamōmona round-up: Thrilling games of netball and rugby in republic

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Zac Hutchinson, Liam Hutchinson, Clint Hutchinson, Walter Pease, Reuben Pease, Darren Pease played in the Pellet Cup rugby match over the weekend.

The 101-year-old Pellet Cup was played between Whangamōmona’s Men in Black and Maitere/Ohura.

Some of the Whanga lads made up the numbers for the visitors as some had defected to the Taumarunui Golf Course. Evergreens Walter Pease and Clint Hutchinson showed their boys that they still have the goods with Clint scoring the first try for the visitors.

Whanga hit back with two tries to Jaun Tantum and Harre with visitors scoring again to make the halftime score 14-12 to Maitere.

Whangamōmona put on the pressure in the second half with tries to Reuben Pease (on debut for Whanga) Mathew Gower and Darren Pease scorching in for a double and Mason Lang right on fulltime.

Maitere scored one more to make the final score 48-21 to Whanga.

Whangamōmona's Men in Black rugby team won the Pellet Cup.
Darren was awarded Whanga’s Player of the Day with Jesse Hill for Maitere.

Many thanks to Simon and Sarah Faull of Poutau Honey for sponsoring pads and flags for the club. They look great.

There was also a tight game of netball between Whanga and Maitere with Whanga nudging in front at the final whistle 35-28. Players of the Day were Kate Pease for Whanga and Amber Marshall for Maitere.

Good luck to Toby Rabone this weekend who is in the Central team to contest the Ross Brown trophy.

On Wednesday, September 25 a wellness clinic is coming to Whangamōmona Hall from 10am.

Tests will be available for eyes, hearing, cholesterol, glucose, moles and Hep C.

Vaccinations will also be available for shingles, flu, tetanus and measles. Food will also be provided.

