Zac Hutchinson, Liam Hutchinson, Clint Hutchinson, Walter Pease, Reuben Pease, Darren Pease played in the Pellet Cup rugby match over the weekend.

The 101-year-old Pellet Cup was played between Whangamōmona’s Men in Black and Maitere/Ohura.

Some of the Whanga lads made up the numbers for the visitors as some had defected to the Taumarunui Golf Course. Evergreens Walter Pease and Clint Hutchinson showed their boys that they still have the goods with Clint scoring the first try for the visitors.

Whanga hit back with two tries to Jaun Tantum and Harre with visitors scoring again to make the halftime score 14-12 to Maitere.

Whangamōmona put on the pressure in the second half with tries to Reuben Pease (on debut for Whanga) Mathew Gower and Darren Pease scorching in for a double and Mason Lang right on fulltime.

Maitere scored one more to make the final score 48-21 to Whanga.