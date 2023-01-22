President John Herlihy and vice-president Miss Jones. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

John Herlihy will keep his role as the President of the Republic of Whangamōmona.

MP Barbara Kuriger and TV Personality Matt Chisolm attended the election and inauguration, at the Whangamōmona Republic Day on Saturday, with Barbara swearing in John to his role and Matt placing the (beer caps and pig tusks) chain of office around John’s neck.

The tradition began in 1989 when locals declared themselves a republic in protest against regional boundary changes. Every two years there have been several human and adult presidents, with John being preceded by a goat and a poodle, and three other humans.

The election race was close, with Miss Jones the Mannequin second in the voting pool. Given the tight race between the two presidential candidates, she was elected as vice president.

Although she didn’t show much emotion at the news she did seem to be pleased.

On the day election signs for both Miss Jones and John were on display throughout the Republic, with John’s focused on his track record of leadership and how there have been no cases of Covid-19 in the republic at all.

John Herlihy rallied support on the day. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

He also did a lap around the republic on the day, rallying support before the voting closed. Miss Jones’ campaigning was simple. She posed by a sign for the entire day, saying she’d be on duty 24/7, ready to answer anyone’s call. When asked if this way was true, she remain tight-lipped.

The battle for the presidency wasn’t just a two-horse race, with other candidates coming forward on the day.

Prior to the election, some four-legged companions put their names forward, with Skylar the sassy cat and Luke the dog also vying for the top job.

Helene Harper and Sue O’Neill also joined the race. Both from Auckland, Helene said she believed the town needed some new blood.

“I know what it’s like to come from a big city to a small town and if I won, I’d be happy to move here.”

Although Helene didn’t win she said she enjoyed the day’s atmosphere.

“Everyone here is so good to each other.”

Her friend Sue also put her name forward.

“I’d do anything for a bit of fun and Iong live and rock and roll.”

HeleneHarper (left) and Sue O Neill from Auckland also put their names forward. Here they are standing with new vice-president Miss Jones. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The two visited the republic with their Thumbs Up Adventure Club, who were in the Taranaki region for a visit.

They were among hundreds to visit the republic on the day, joining the 12 or so residents of the township. They said they’d never been to the republic before, but after visiting for Republic Day, they’d be happy to make the trip again.

The voting took place the traditional way, with residents and visitors able to cast their votes into the official ballot box (toilet).

Residents and visitors could cast their votes in the official ballot box. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Emcee Mark Coplestone announced the results, saying they were so close the decision had been made to have a vice president.

John will be Whagamomona’s president for another term, and he will have Miss Jones to help him, although she doesn’t tend to speak so the conversations and decision-making may be one-sided.