Whangamomona and Strathmore rugby teams battle it out for Dean Cup

Whangamomona and Strathmore faced off for the Dean's Cup over the weekend. Photo/ Supplied

The Republic of Whangamomona put on spectacular weather to go with the spectacular rugby in the first Dean Cup in two years.

Strathmore came to play and were 10-0 up after seven minutes with a penalty and then a converted try to Shane Jury, who did the customary sip in fine style.

Then the Men in Black (Whangamomona) woke up with Jared Dodunski scoring first, followed by Lucien Gower and then Mathew Gower, all converted by Jackson Ormond. Strathmore scored a converted try right on halftime so it was 21-17 to Whanga. It was anyone's game.

But sorry to say that was the end of Strathmore's points with Luke Allen going on to score two tries, Nathan Clough bagged one and Lucien got the last, making the final score 47-17 to Whangamomona and the cup back in the Republic Headquarters.

Great running rugby by both sides. Typical take no prisoners Dean Cup game with even a bit of good old fashion rucking.

Many thanks to Jeff the Ref who got his usual help from the sidelines and his touchies.

Player of the day for Whanga and earning three points for the Neutroski Cup was Lucien Gower, two points to Brendan Bishop and one point to Jackson Ormond.

Strathmore halfback Fletcher Burnett was their Player of the Day earning three points with Jeremy Newell getting two and Fletcher Lourie one point.

It was up to the Strathmore ladies to bring home the bacon which they did winning the Jean Cup.

The Whangamomona team pushed hard and young Zoe Jordan kept them in touch with her shooting but at the final whistle it was 27-22 to Strathmore.

Bailee Drummond was Strathmore's Player of the Day and Zoe was Whanga's.

Many thanks to the umpires who made the trip out to the Republic and to all the supporters and babysitters.

Big thanks to all Whanga's sponsors - Whangamomona Hotel, Skeet Rd Contracting, Poutau Honey and Josh Gordon. Please support those who give so generously to our men and girls in black.

It's a big team effort before, on and after the day so thanks to Pat and her team on the great feast they turned out, to Wal and his team for keeping everyone rehydrated and all those who moil and toil behind the scenes.

And of course a huge thanks to super coach Glen and helpers. No five minute task organising a Dean Cup team and we look forward to a repeat performance next week.

Yes it will be the Gumbooters versus Gullyscreamers when Toko challenge next week. So same time 1pm and same place, Whanga Domain, July 31.