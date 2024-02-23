Taranaki sheep dogs and their handlers were successful at two recent dog trials.
The Whangamōmona Sheep Dog Trials Club event took place on February 2-3 and the Stratford-Mangaehu Sheep Dog Trials was held on February 16-17.
Whangamōmona Sheep Dog Trials Club results:
Event one – long head: 1st Robyn Stephens, Rod, 96.75, 2nd Dan Murphy, Trace, 96.5, 3rd Aren Roche, Elsa, 95.5, 4th Robyn Stephens, Jake, 94.25, 5th Bryce Jensen, Web, 94. 1st Intermediate Aren Roche, Elsa, 95.5, 1st Maiden Bryce Jensen, Web, 94.
Event two – short head and yard: 1st Ken Lobb, Lizzie, 96, 2nd Graham Wellington, Shamus, 95.5, 3rd Bernie Gower, Phillip, 95, 4th Dan Murphy, Nippy, 94.5, 5th Nigel Sinton, Sticky, 94.25. 1st Intermediate Dan Murphy, Nippy, 94.5. 1st Maiden Chris Journeaux, Lace, 92.
Event three – zig-zag hunt: 1st Rachel Law, Miss, 96, 2nd Brad Bielski, Joop, 95.5, 3rd Gavin Drake, Short, 95, 4th Phoebe Smailes, Buttercup, 94.5, 5th Gavin Drake, Swag, 94.25. 1st Intermediate Brad Bielski, Joop, 95.5. 1st Maiden Bruce Parkinson, Choice, 93.
Event four – straight hunt: 1st Aren Roche, Nelly, 98, 2nd Phoebe Smailes, Buttercup, 97, 3rd Bruce Parkinson, Holly, 96.5, 4th John Leinweber, Drum, 96, 5th Grace Campbell, Dixie, 95.25. 1st Intermediate and 1st Maiden Aren Roche, Nelly, 98.
Stratford-Mangaehu Sheep Dog Trials results:
Event one – long head: 1st Shane Robinson, Blaze, 95.75, 2nd Lance Downs, Biccy, 95.25, 3rd Tim Macpherson, Jip, 95, 4th Bernie Gower, Phillip, 94.25, 5th Ken Lob, Billy, 94. 1st Intermediate Shane Robinson, Blaze, 95.75. 1st Maiden Ken Lob, Billy, 94.
Event two – short head and yard: 1st Tony Pilcher, Sika, 95.5, 2nd Ken Lobb, Billy, 95, 3rd Graham Northcott, Lace, 94.5, 4th Lloyd Duffy, Fly, 94, 5th Dan Murphy, Nippy, 93.5. 1st Intermediate and Maiden Ken Lobb, Billy, 95.
Event three – zig-zag hunt: 1st Lloyd Duffy, Duke, 96, 2nd Tim Macpherson, Bell, 94.5, 3rd Atawhai Hadfield, Goof, 93.5, 4th Bryce Jensen, Gunner, 93.25, 5th Gavin Drake, Swag, 93. 1st Intermediate and Maiden Lloyd Duffy, Duke, 96.
Event four – straight hunt: 1st Hunter Davis, Chief, 97, 2nd Fergus Smith, Chompy, 96.75, 3rd Alex Kirkpatrick, Bell, 96.5, 4th Matthew Loder, Lexi, 96, 5th Mitch Matthews, Jess, 95.75. 1st Intermediate Hunter Davis, Chief, 97. 1st Maiden Rex Petersen, Minni, 95.5.