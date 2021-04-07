Whānau Day: Pupils enjoy spending time with their whānau

Breeze Baker, 12, and Faith Katene, 11, leading the kapa haka group.

A Scholastics book fair and a kapa haka performance took place at Stratford Primary School's Whānau Day.

Head of Kaupapa Māori Sheenagh Fairclough organised the day.

"We used to call the event Grandparents Day but we changed it five years ago to involve all whānau. It is a huge event at the school. It is special for the tamariki to have their whānau with them."

She says the day is a great way for the tamariki to experience Māori culture.

"The children peel the vegetables and the parents come in to help prepare the hangi. Unfortunately due to the weather we couldn't have the hangi at the event. We are hoping to hold the hangi at another date."

Sheenagh says the school's long term plan is to have a permanent hangi site.

"We are going to consult with iwi our school whānau to make and sure we're doing it culturally appropriately. The tamariki will research hangi sites and create information boards to go around the hangi pit."

The enviro stall was also set up on the day. The enviro stall had products the pupils had made themselves. The products included preserves, produce bags, and lip balms.

Jack Howard, 10, enjoyed looking at the book fair.

"I really like reading zombie books. They had a lot of cool books at the fair."

Jack says he enjoys Whānau Day.

"This year my mum came to the school and surprised me. I liked showing her around my classroom."

Jack's mum Kirsten says it was great to see what Jack is doing at school.

Faith Katene, 11, and Breeze Baker, 12, enjoyed taking part in the kapa haka performance.

"It was great to perform for our school whānau."