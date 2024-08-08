“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them.”
The fourth stanza from Laurence Binyon’s poem For the Fallen was read out during a ceremony to honour the anniversary of the Battle for Chunuk Bair on Thursday, August 8 in Stratford.
Members of 5/7 Battalion Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment (RNZIR), the descendant of Lieutenant Colonel William Malone’s Wellington Battalion, were present along with members of the Pipes and Drums 5th Wellington West Coast and Taranaki Regiment and cadets and officers from the No 48 Squadron Air Cadet unit.
Image 1 of 21: Members of the Pipes and Drums 5th Wellington West Coast and Taranaki Regiment were in Stratford on August 8, 2024 for a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Battle for Chunuk Bair. Photo / Ilona Hanne
They joined members of the public, mayor Neil Volzke, deputy mayor Min McKay, councillor Ellen Hall and council staff for the short wreath-laying ceremony.
Wreaths were laid by the mayor, RSA representative John Moore and Colonel Brendon Jull, who is a former commander of the 5/7 Battalion.
Thursday’s ceremony took place in front of the Malone Gates in Stratford. These gates, which stand at the entrance to King Edward Park in Stratford, are the largest war memorial to an individual soldier in New Zealand. Built in 1923 by Malone’s men, the stone war memorial gates and arch acknowledge his outstanding bravery and leadership.
Malone’s sacrifice, and that of the many soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle for Chunuk Bair, was remembered during the service and marked with a minute’s silence during the service.
Jull, who is now the reserve executive officer to the land component commander, said it was good to be in Stratford for the wreath laying ceremony, and he was particularly pleased to see members of the Pipes and Drums present.
“It’s a big commitment for people to take the time off work to come to this, and many of them have come from Whanganui for it.”
After the ceremony, morning tea was served as well, including a birthday cake for the 5th/7th Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment.
The West Coast company of 5/7 RNZIR descends in part from the 11th (Taranaki Rifles) Regiment, which was led by Colonel Malone before World War I. It was an infantry company from the 11th Regiment that was part of the Wellington Infantry Battalion under Malone’s command at Chunuk Bair and the significance of that battle led to the adoption of August 8 as the birthday of the Taranaki-based regiment.
After the Taranaki regiment was amalgamated and later became part of the 5/7 RNZIR, the Battalion took on August 8 as its birthday date.
Before the morning tea was served, a karakia was given by former 5/7 RNZIR soldier Kenny Trinder, who said he was proud to represent the battalion in doing so.
“I’ve retired now, but my son is serving in 5/7, so the tradition carries on.”
Captain Roger Baxter cut the cake and gave a small speech, in which he acknowledged the historical significance of the day.
The actions of those who had served before them should never be forgotten he said, and nor should the continued service of members of New Zealand’s Defence Force today.
He was proud, he said, that the “small but mighty” unit of 5/7 RNZIR, had soldiers serving on operations “right now” with some members making up part of the Ukrainian training mission overseas.
“While we are here to remember what happened a long time ago, it’s of note that today New Zealanders are still standing up and serving.”