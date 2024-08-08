Wreaths were laid by the mayor, RSA representative John Moore and Colonel Brendon Jull, who is a former commander of the 5/7 Battalion.

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke placed a wreath during a ceremony in Stratford on August 8, to mark the anniversary of the Battle for Chunuk Bair. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Thursday’s ceremony took place in front of the Malone Gates in Stratford. These gates, which stand at the entrance to King Edward Park in Stratford, are the largest war memorial to an individual soldier in New Zealand. Built in 1923 by Malone’s men, the stone war memorial gates and arch acknowledge his outstanding bravery and leadership.

Malone’s sacrifice, and that of the many soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle for Chunuk Bair, was remembered during the service and marked with a minute’s silence during the service.

Jull, who is now the reserve executive officer to the land component commander, said it was good to be in Stratford for the wreath laying ceremony, and he was particularly pleased to see members of the Pipes and Drums present.

“It’s a big commitment for people to take the time off work to come to this, and many of them have come from Whanganui for it.”

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke, Colonel Brendon Jull and RSA representative John Moore stand as the Last Post was played at a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the battle for Chunuk Bair. Photo / Ilona Hanne

After the ceremony, morning tea was served as well, including a birthday cake for the 5th/7th Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment.

The West Coast company of 5/7 RNZIR descends in part from the 11th (Taranaki Rifles) Regiment, which was led by Colonel Malone before World War I. It was an infantry company from the 11th Regiment that was part of the Wellington Infantry Battalion under Malone’s command at Chunuk Bair and the significance of that battle led to the adoption of August 8 as the birthday of the Taranaki-based regiment.

After the Taranaki regiment was amalgamated and later became part of the 5/7 RNZIR, the Battalion took on August 8 as its birthday date.

Air cadets and officers from No. 48 Squadron Air Cadet unit stood to attention behind members of 5/7 Battalion Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment (RNZIR) during a ceremony in Stratford to mark the battle for Chunuk Bair on August 8. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Before the morning tea was served, a karakia was given by former 5/7 RNZIR soldier Kenny Trinder, who said he was proud to represent the battalion in doing so.

“I’ve retired now, but my son is serving in 5/7, so the tradition carries on.”

Captain Roger Baxter cut the cake and gave a small speech, in which he acknowledged the historical significance of the day.

The actions of those who had served before them should never be forgotten he said, and nor should the continued service of members of New Zealand’s Defence Force today.

He was proud, he said, that the “small but mighty” unit of 5/7 RNZIR, had soldiers serving on operations “right now” with some members making up part of the Ukrainian training mission overseas.

“While we are here to remember what happened a long time ago, it’s of note that today New Zealanders are still standing up and serving.”

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.