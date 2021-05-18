Waves education programme to help people discuss grief of suicide

Rural Support Trust facilitator Hannah Topless, left, and coordinator Marcia Paurini are running the course in June. Photo / Supplied

A grief education programme focused on helping those bereaved by suicide is starting in Taranaki.

Waves is a national six-to-eight week grief education programme for adults who have been affected by the suicide of someone they know.

Hannah Topless is running the course through her job as a rural facilitator with the Rural Support Trust.

"Myself and Marcia Paurini, coordinator for the Taranaki Rural Support Trust, will be running the course. We were trained to provide this course by Dr Chris Bowden, from Wellington University."

She says Waves is for adults who have lost a relative, friend, work colleague, or anyone they had a relationship with.

Waves is funded by the Taranaki Rural Support Trust, with no cost to individuals. The sessions are structured and have a mix of presentations and talking.

"Waves allows members to share their thoughts and feelings around what's happened. It's an opportunity to discuss the nature of suicide and also gain information and ideas about how to care for themselves and others, including children and young people following a suicide."

Hannah says the course does not offer counselling sessions, and is not for people who lost someone to suicide less than a year ago.

"Understandably, emotions can be very raw for months and even years following a loss. For this reason we suggest no sooner than a year following the loss. On the other end of the scale your loss may have occurred decades ago and perhaps you've never had the opportunity to talk before."

Hannah and Marcia will be running the free six-to-eight week programme in June.

"We are taking expressions of interest to join the course. The time and venue of the course will be arranged to suit the participants."

■ For more information about the course contact Hannah on 0279423969, or email htopless@yahoo.co.nz.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.