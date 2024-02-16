Starting from Saturday, February 17, water restrictions are in place for the Stratford district. Photo / NZME

Water restrictions are in place for parts of the Stratford district.

Stratford District Council is putting restrictions in place for properties connected to the Stratford, Toko or Midhirst water supplies. The restrictions start on Saturday and will remain until further notice.

The council said low river levels and Taranaki’s hot, dry summer had resulted in the need for restrictions. When river levels become too low, the council’s resource consent requires it to reduce the amount of water taken from the river.

The restrictions cover non-essential water use, banning sprinklers, irrigation systems and unattended hoses. Handheld hoses can be used, with an odds-and-evens system applying during the restrictions.

People with even-numbered addresses can use handheld hoses on even-numbered days and those in odd-numbered addresses can use them on odd days.

Council services asset manager John Cooper said everyone had to do their part to conserve water.

“It’s important that we look after the health of our rivers and streams. We’d like people to help conserve water by turning off taps and fixing any leaking taps and pipes.”