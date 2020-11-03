Walking for HOPE: Thomas White completes 10km walk for local charity

Thomas White completed the 10km walk in two hours and one minute.

Two years ago Thomas White was told by doctors he would never walk again.

They were wrong. Not only is Thomas now walking again, but on Sunday he spent two hours walking 10km to raise funds for a local charity.

Thomas took part in the Nexan Fun Run/Walk as a way to raise funds for local charity Team HOPE.

He had support every step of the way with his mother Marie and members of Team HOPE walking beside him.

Being able to help fundraise for Team HOPE was a key motivator for Thomas, as he and his family have been on the receiving end of their support over the past 24 months.

Two years ago he was involved in a car crash. Not only did the accident leave him with severe brain damage but it also caused the death of his older brother Daniel.

Thomas White crossed the line with his mother Marie and members of Team HOPE.

Daniel was at the front of Thomas' thoughts on Sunday, and as he crossed the finish line, he held his left arm out in front of his body.

"I wanted Daniel to cross the line before me," he says, explaining his arm has a tattoo of Daniel's name as a tribute to the brother he misses daily.

Thomas says completing the walk was an important goal in his recovery.

"I'm very proud of myself for completing the walk."

Thomas' parents Marie and Matt say they are also proud of his efforts.

"It's absolutely phenomenal. We're so proud of him," Marie says.

Team HOPE chairwoman Julie Erwood says Thomas is "inspirational".

"There are not many people who have achieved what he has."

Thomas has already raised $1100 for the charity.

"I'm really pleased with the amount. It's great to have raised so much money for a good cause," he says.

Thomas will be presenting Team HOPE with the donation at their annual golf tournament on November 14.