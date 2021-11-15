Waka Kotahi: proposed speed limits and State Highway 3 safety improvements

Waka Kotahi wants public feedback on proposed speed limits and safety changes.

Taranaki residents are invited to have their say on proposed speed limits and safety changes.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency wants public feedback on speed limits on sections of State Highway 45, State Highway 44, State Highway 3 and State Highway 3A in Taranaki.

Waka Kotahi would also like to hear community views on potential infrastructure changes aimed at improving safety on SH3 between New Plymouth and Egmont Village.

Director Regional Relationships Linda Stewart says local people know their roads best, so before Waka Kotahi decides on any changes, they'd like to gather as much feedback as they can.

Waka Kotahi would like locals to share their thoughts on speed limits on the following sections of state highway in Taranaki: Surf Highway SH45 New Plymouth to Hāwera, New Plymouth urban – SH44, SH45 and SH3, SH3 New Plymouth to Egmont Village, SH3 Egmont Village to Hāwera and SH3A.

"We're not proposing any new speed limits at this stage of the review. The feedback we receive will need to be considered alongside a technical assessment for the project. This information will then be used to identify any proposed speed limit changes, which we would then formally consult on with the community."

The public is invited to provide feedback on proposed SH3 New Plymouth to Egmont Village safety improvements, which include 8.35km of median barrier along the centre of the road, roundabouts at Mangorei and Kent roads, two other safe turning opportunities and removing right turns out of Junction Road.

The proposed improvements between New Plymouth and Egmont Village are part of a wider review of safety on SH3 from New Plymouth to Hāwera and SH3A. A feasibility study for safety improvements along these sections of highway is currently underway.

The engagement period will run from today until Monday, December 13 through the Waka Kotahi website and a series of drop-in sessions.

Linda Stewart says the review of speed limits and proposed infrastructure improvements are part of the New Zealand Road Safety Strategy, Road to Zero 2020–2030, which aims to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads by 40 per cent by 2030.

Speed review drop-in sessions: Saturday, November 27: Ōakura Four Square, 1pm–3pm. Tuesday, November 30: Stratford District Library and Visitor Info Centre, Prospero Place 3pm -5pm Thursday, December 2: Hāwera Library Plus 3pm-5pm.

Speed review and New Plymouth to Egmont Village infrastructure improvements drop-in sessions: Wednesday, December 1: Puke Ariki Library, 3:30pm–5:30 pm. Monday, December 6: Mangorei School, 3pm–7pm. Tuesday, December 7: Egmont Village Community Centre, 4pm–7pm.

Those unable to attend a drop-in session can provide their views online at:

Speed review: www.nzta.govt.nz/taranaki-speed-reviews

New Plymouth to Egmont Village proposed safety improvements: www.nzta.govt.nz/np2h

People are also able to join one of two Zoom sessions on the speed reviews. These will run from 6pm to 7pm on Monday, November 29, and Tuesday, November 30. To register, please email taranaki.speed.reviews@nzta.govt.nz