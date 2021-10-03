Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency: Motorists advised to plan ahead due to SH3 upgrade works

Motorists are advised to plan ahead. Photo/ Supplied

Motorists are facing delays on State Highway 3 between Stratford and New Plymouth over the next couple of months.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency says road maintenance is taking place at a number of sites on SH3 between Midhirst and Inglewood. There will be delays in each direction.

Light southbound traffic will be detoured from the intersection of SH3 and SH3A in Inglewood to SH3 at Beaconsfield Rd in Midhirst via Tarata, Kaimata and Salisbury Rds.

Salisbury Rd between Croydon and Tariki Rd South will be one lane, open to southbound traffic only. Southbound freight and haulage will use SH3 via convoy from Durham Rd every two hours, or State Highway 45.

There is a number of different times during the day that SH3 northbound is open for all vehicles from Tariki.

Waka Kotahi says all road users, especially heavy vehicles, are encouraged to use SH45 as an alternative route where possible.

The highway will be reopened to two lanes for Labour Weekend and from Friday, October 29, to Sunday, November 7 for the Taranaki Garden Festival and Taranaki Arts Trail events.

Waka Kotahi advises the detour will add 15–25 minutes to the journey.

The details:

Schedule:

SH3 northbound open for all vehicles from Tariki

7am–8.45am

9.30am–10.45am

11.30am–12.45pm

1.30pm–2.45pm

3.30pm–4.45pm

5.30pm–6.45pm

7.30pm–8.45pm

9.30pm–10.45pm

11.30pm–12.45am

1.30am–2.45am

3.30am–6.15am