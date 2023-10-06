EV1, the first battery powered electric bus Tranzit introduced into Auckland in 2018 in partnership with AUT. Photo / Tranzit

EV1, the first battery powered electric bus Tranzit introduced into Auckland in 2018 in partnership with AUT. Photo / Tranzit

An electric bus will be added to Taranaki’s transport fleet next year.

Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) has received $308,000 in funding from Waka Kotahi New Zealand’s bus decarbonisation contestable fund. The fund was created to help public transport authorities with funding for decarbonisation initiatives involving public transport bus fleets.

The fund is part of the Waka Kotahi Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) programme, which was made to support climate change by transitioning the country to a low-emission and climate-resistant future.

The funding received by TRC will be used to purchase the region’s first electric bus, said TRC transport engagement manager Cheryl Gazley in a statement.

She said TRC received enough funds to cover half the cost of the new bus, with Tranzit Group funding the other half.

“There is no cost to Taranaki ratepayers.”

She said council staff are delighted to work with Waka Kotahi.

“The initiative will help lower emissions, improve air quality and support the council’s goal of mitigating climate change now and in the long term.”

The bus will begin operating in March 2024, said Cheryl.

“We’ve already started introducing electric and hybrid vehicles into our fleet used by staff. It’s pleasing we’re now able to go greener and reduce our carbon footprint further with this electric bus.”

In a statement, Tranzit Coachlines Taranaki manager Colin Shotter said he looks forward to working with TRC on the project.

“This is a continuation of our goal to decarbonise public transport beyond the major centres. Based on our experiences in Wellington, Auckland and Palmerston North, we are confident the travelling public in Taranaki will enjoy a smoother, quieter journey and feel good about taking the first step towards a more sustainable bus fleet in this part of New Zealand.”

A healthier transport system means a healthier and safer future for everyone said Waka Kotahi’s national manager of multimode integration, Deborah Hume, in a statement.

“Decarbonising Aotearoa’s bus fleet is a vital part of the system-wide move to building a more resilient New Zealand. This will help us reach our emissions targets and improve air quality and amenities in our towns and cities. Transitioning the public transport bus fleet from diesel-fuelled to zero-emission vehicles will contribute to the transport sector’s emission reduction targets.”







