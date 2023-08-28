From left back, Sue Rine, Anders Sallman, Adam Hinton and the winning team.

Inglewood school pupils have used their entrepreneurial skills to help the environment.

The pupils, from Waitoriki School, took part in a three-week project, with Year 5-8 pupils working together to create a sustainable marketable concept.

The students presented their research in both oral and written presentations. Adam Hinton, lead engineer of E-Methanol at Methanex New Zealand, was part of the judging panel. He says he is impressed with how the pupils did.

“It took me right back to my Waikato country schooldays - a small number of kids with a great amount of energy, all ready to conquer the world.”

The winning team, Gavin Procter, Hannah Jones, Jorja Tamblin and Scarlett King, created a notes calendar to remind people of how they can reduce their impact on the environment. They received $1000 from Methanex to help them start their project.

Teacher Anders Sallman says it’s important to inspire pupils with real-life examples of innovation and sustainability in practice.

“Having Methanex and Enviroschool involved gave the kids a tangible incentive, and the prize money helps them see the connection between sustainable development and economic gain.”



