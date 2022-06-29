The detour will remain as stormwater works are completed. Photo/ Unsplash

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency thanks people for their patience with the Waitara detour and asks motorists to stay patient as the detour remains.

Northbound vehicles will continue to detour through Waitara for a further three to four months to enable the second stage of stormwater works for the Princess Street roundabout to be completed.

Trucks travelling north will continue to use the state highway under stop-go traffic management to avoid safety issues associated with large vehicles travelling through Waitara.

The infrastructure being installed will carry stormwater runoff from the roundabout that will be built at the intersection of Princess Street and State Highway 3 this summer and address current flooding issues around Rahiri and Princess streets.

Regional manager infrastructure delivery, Rob Partridge says the work to install both the 760m stormwater pipe and a New Plymouth District Council water main between Manukorihi soccer fields and Princess Street is almost complete.

"The current traffic management will remain in place until September or October, while crews install an additional pipe to the recently confirmed discharge location on the border of the Manukorihi soccer fields, adjacent to SH3. Getting this work completed now will mean fewer disruptions to traffic in the future."

A stormwater treatment swale will be constructed on the eastern border of the soccer fields at a later date. This swale will capture and treat stormwater runoff from the new roundabout before it is safely discharged into the Waitara Awa (River).

Rob acknowledges some motorists experienced long delays when travelling through the area recently and apologises for the disruption this caused.

"Earlier in the month, we trialled some changes to traffic management on the highway, including reintroducing traffic lights to the route, in an effort to improve safety for the local community. This resulted in longer than expected delays, so we now have manual stop-go in place at the Princess Street SH3 intersection and on the southern end of the worksite."

He says the manual stop-go allows Waka Kotahi to manage traffic flows and will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

People travelling north, other than those driving trucks, are reminded to take the detour route.

"We have had quite a few cars trying to head north on SH3, which doesn't save time and causes additional delays for freight and people heading south. It also creates issues for our traffic management staff. The detour only adds six minutes, at most, to a journey north, which is about the same as taking the highway with the current traffic management in place."

He says to help keep the Waitara community safe, there are a number of safety measures on the detour route.

"These include temporary speed limits, flexible road bollards and pedestrian crossings. Our crews are closely monitoring how the detour is operating and will continue to make improvements to traffic management, if necessary."

During the works, the detour route is being managed by Waka Kotahi. To provide feedback, ask questions or report any issues about the detour route or the state highway get in touch by phoning 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 444 449) or emailing w2bb@nzta.govt.nz.