Vivian Pharmacy wins supreme title at TSB Taranaki Business Excellence Awards

By Virginia Winder
Stratford Press·
The winning team from Vivian Phramacy pictured with TSB CEO Kerry Boielle at the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards 2024. Photo / Andy Jackson

Vivian Pharmacy was honoured three times before being named the supreme winner of the 30th TSB Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on Saturday night.

“The judges were impressed with this company’s utter commitment to innovation,” said MC Jackie Clarke, whose ceremony patter raced along like a Knight’s Choice.

“The early adoption of robotics and automation has allowed Vivian Pharmacy to grow and service a broader range of clients whilst maintaining the critical standards expected of the sector.

“A relentless focus on service quality has led to a very strong team culture and a stable and loyal client base.”

Vivian Pharmacy, co-owned by Catherine Keenan and Amanda Slaats, also won excellence awards for Employer of Choice, Technology and Medium Business.

Like the awards, the New Plymouth-based pharmacy is also celebrating its 30-year anniversary.

“This just tops it off,” said Keenan. “It’s been really tough for healthcare. This is amazing for our team.”

Keenan said the team of 20 had been resilient, adapted to new technology and always spent time with customers.

“I just feel so proud to be acknowledged today. Owning and running a business is not for many and it’s actually not for most,” she said. “It’s hard, it can be uncertain and lonely and challenging.”

But the outcome, both at work and winning the awards, was worth it. “I just feel so proud of these guys.”

The business had entered the awards a few times, so encouraged others to keep doing so, have a laser focus and upbeat philosophy: “I’m just going to quote Carole King and say, ‘you’ve just got to get up every morning with a smile on your face and show the world all the love in your heart’ and just get out there and do it.”

When accepting an earlier award, Slaats emphasised the role of technology in the pharmacy’s success.

“Huge amount of blood, sweat and tears literally went into getting our technology in place,” said Slaats. “But it’s running pretty awesomely now thanks to that hard work.”

TSB CEO Kerry Boielle, who announced the supreme award, focused on Vivian Pharmacy’s contribution to the community and its enduring culture.

“Healthcare has been one of the most important and one of the most challenging areas of business over the last four or five years,” said Boielle.

“And the fact that this team have worked through that, innovated, and thrived, and built such a beautiful culture, and served the community so well … that’s why they’ve won. They’ve nailed it.”

While all the business excellence winners were the stars of the evening, Clarke, with Tina Cross and Suzanne Lynch, commanded the stage, solo or together as The Lady Killers, in between presentations and for the after-party.

