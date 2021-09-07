Virtual field trip allows tamariki to explore Taranaki Maunga

Tamariki can take an online field trip and explore Taranaki Maunga. Photo/ Supplied

Tamariki can take a virtual trip and explore Taranaki Maunga.

The Earthquake Commission (EQC) Volcanic Futures, and LEARNZ team at CORE Education are bringing a Taranaki eruption adventure to school-aged learners through online field trip 'Volcanoes: our sleeping mounga in Taranaki'.

Volcanologist Professor Shane Cronin from the University of Auckland, and some of his PhD students, shared their research for this field trip.

According to Professor Cronin, Taranaki has a 50 per cent chance of erupting in the next 50 years.

He says that while the next eruption may not be catastrophic, it could impact everyday life in many ways and will cause ongoing disruption for local communities.

"With its very steep slopes and high rainfall, volcanic events from Taranaki Maunga will almost certainly generate lahars (rock and mud rich floods) in many rivers and streams that drain it – these could happen all around the volcano.

"Alongside lahars, ash fall is likely to affect mainly areas north and east of the volcano (downwind) and could easily reach as far as Auckland or Gisborne."

LEARNZ kaiarahi (teacher) Shelly Hersey leads the field trip up Taranaki alongside scientists, other experts, and film crew.

"For this virtual field trip we've partnered with EQC, to give learners around the country a chance to find out how large parts of New Zealand could be affected by the likely next eruption, and how we need to be prepared."

Shelly says exploring Taranaki Maunga with a volcanologist gave her a much better understanding of the origins of the landscape.

"We can take our stunning scenery for granted without thinking about how it can change, or how we might prepare for these changes. This is going to be a great adventure for learners."

Educators can sign up for free by visiting Learnz.org.nz and selecting "enrol" now. Students can then get access to resources, videos and quizzes. They can also get to interview experts in live web conferences about this trip.