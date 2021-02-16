There will be a variety of things to see and do on the day, with children's activities, food and plenty of displays for people to enjoy. Photo / Supplied

Age isn't a barrier when it comes to getting the job done, says Lance Mullin, vice president of the Taranaki Vintage Machinery Club.

In fact, many old machines are still up to doing the work they were originally designed to do and some of them will be doing exactly that at the club's Vintage Machinery Working Weekend event next month.

Lance says the event, which will take place over two days at the Linterns' property in Hāwera, will have something to entertain all ages, with plenty of children's activities on offer as well as the chance to see some old machines gearing up and getting back to work.

"We have some steam tractors coming, steam engine rides on offer, a fairground organ playing, a blacksmith giving demonstrations along with demonstrations of the machines ploughing, harvesting, hay baling and more."

Food will be available on site, some even cooked on old machines, he says.

"The machines will all be doing what they were designed to do, and people will be able to see just how well designed they were, and what life was like for people living a rural lifestyle in New Zealand in the good old days."

Taking place over Taranaki Anniversary weekend, the event will be a great day out for families, says Lance.

"And we are keeping it affordable for people. It is only $10 admission for adults, while children have free entry, then a gold coin donation for parking, and that's it. Once you walk through the gates, everything except buying any food you might want, is free. People can bring a picnic if they want and enjoy a day out with plenty to see or even try."

Lance says the club tries to hold an event like this one every second year, and they alternate locations between north and south Taranaki.

"We then put all the profits from the day back into the community through donations to various groups and organisations in Taranaki. We don't choose just one group, but prefer to make several smaller donations to ensure the money helps as many people as possible."

The Taranaki Vintage Machinery Club started in 1988 and has over 100 members currently, says Lance.

"We meet on the first Monday of the month at the Mary Alice Hall in Stratford, and are always happy to welcome new people who want to fund out more or become a member."

Taranaki Vintage Machinery Club Vintage Machinery Working Weekend: March 6 and 7 at the Linterns' property, 172 Turuturu Rd, Hāwera. Admission: Adults - $10, children are free. Gold coin donation for parking please. Please note, cash only, no Eftpos available.