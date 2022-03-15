Lachlan Sandford, 5, enjoys spending time at the pump track.

A new pump track is allowing bikers of all ages and skill sets to have a wheely good time.

The asphalt track in Victoria Park features rollers and berms. The design is fit for bikers of all ages and skill levels to safely navigate the course.

A pump track is a looped sequence of rollers and berms (swoopy, banked turns) for bike riders. It's designed to maximise momentum so riders will use minimal pedalling.

The pump track is part of the Victoria Park development project started in November 2020.

The Stratford District Council received $2 million of funding through the Government's shovel-ready project fund to construct an educational cycle track and half basketball court.

Lachlan Sandford, 5, has been going to the new pump track every chance he has had since it opened, to show off his wheels and improve his skills.

"I've mastered most of the track. It's pretty fun."

Lachlan likes to go through the swoopy turns and follow the track markings to the finish line.

"I start off by going down a hill. It's always pretty fun. It's my favourite part."

The park will feature more concrete artwork eventually, with landscaping set to be completed soon.