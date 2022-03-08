Verdigris Creative Studio is offering free creative lessons. Photo/ Unsplash

A Stratford creative studio is offering free lessons.

Verdigris Creative Studio owner Sue Hogan says the lessons are funded by Creative Communities.

"These workshops are promoting health and wellbeing. We are living in a stressful time and one way to de-stress is by creating art in a peaceful environment. I'm appreciative of the funding so I can provide these lessons to help people de-stress."

Sue says the lessons are in small groups, with four or five people attending a lesson and no needed skills to attend.

"The workshops provide the opportunity to get out of the house, create some art, have some morning tea and meet some new people. It's a safe space. We will be following all Covid-19 regulations."

Group members will work on a different project each week, and Sue says attendees can work on whatever they want.

"They don't have to commit to working on that week's project, there will be paint and canvases for them to use to create their own art."

The lessons started on Tuesday, and run for three weeks on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the opportunity to attend other days by arrangement.

"People can pop into the shop to register for the lessons. If there is a need, I'll run the lessons for longer."

The Details:

What: Free Creative lessons.

When: Tuesday and Wednesday, 10am to 12pm.

Where: Verdigris Creative Studio.

To register, visit Sue at the creative studio.