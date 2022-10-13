Former Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland, and Venture Taranaki's Michelle Bauer, Anne Probert, Brylee Flutey, Sophie Kelly, Jane Moffitt, Kelvin Wright, and Jenn Patterson.



Venture Taranaki has won big at the Economic Development NZ (EDNZ) Awards.

On Thursday evening, the economic development agency won Best Practice for Innovation for their PowerUp programme, and Best Practice for Primary Research for the agency's Branching Out initiative.

The annual awards held by EDNZ is a celebration of economic development best practice and demonstrate the positive impact regional economic development agencies have on the regions they serve.

Venture Taranaki chief executive Kelvin Wright says the two projects align with Venture Taranaki's regional strategy and supporting Taranaki's growth and resilience.

"We are immensely proud to develop and deliver these initiatives in collaboration with our highly engaged and supportive community, who have contributed greatly to the success of both PowerUp and Branching Out, alongside our passionate, talented Venture Taranaki team."

PowerUp, in its second year, provides a range of support, services, and activity focused on fostering and nurturing entrepreneurship and innovation in Taranaki.

Kelvin says the award acknowledges the diverse programme of activity PowerUp encompasses.

PowerUp has contributed to the development of a podcast series highlighting regional success stories, the delivery of accelerator-style business capability workshops and a competition called Kickstart, to the mapping of the innovation ecosystem itself and the creation of an easy-to-access online interface for budding startups.

All activities and initiatives work collaboratively and holistically to support innovative, connected communities and enterprises that underpin a highly innovative and future-focused region.

Branching Out is working to broaden, diversify, and strengthen the region's food and fibre future by identifying innovative, commercially viable regional opportunities, from field to factory.

Over two years, a long list of 96 prospects was narrowed down to a shortlist of 10 high-value ventures that have been validated through robust research and analysis involving sector leaders, academic institutions, and an extensive on-the-ground network.

Kelvin says the awards are a testament to the team at Venture Taranaki.

"Also the calibre of work we consistently produce as one of the country's leading EDAs. I thank the team for all of their mahi. We're thrilled to be acknowledged by our national counterparts and we share our wins with our three district councils, Ministry for Primary Industries, SODA Inc ... and the countless other partners and contributors that provide ongoing support towards both programmes."