Venture Taranaki encourages people to shop local as the region moves to alert level 2

Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland. Photo/ Supplied

Venture Taranaki are encouraging people to shop local as the region moves to alert level 2 at 11.59pm tonight.

Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland says Venture Taranaki continue to focus on a go local approach.

"As more enterprises open up at these reduced levels, I again encourage everyone to go local and make a conscious effort to think and support local enterprises who are now able to operate under alert level 2."

Justine says with a chance the region could be at level 2 for some time, they will also continue their promotion of the region.

"We will continue to promote Taranaki to the rest of New Zealand as a great place to visit, live, work and learn, mindful that our tourism, hospitality and events sector depend on visitors to flourish. We look forward to the best summer we can possibly have, collaborating and supporting each other."

Venture Taranaki will remain operational, with some of the team moving back into the office under alert level 2, with restricted numbers to maintain appropriate social distancing and uphold ministry health guidelines.

"We continue to support Taranaki enterprises with business advice and connection to funding and additional support measures where eligible, and we encourage anyone who is seeking this support to do so via our website venture.org.nz."

Justine says it is a reminder to larger organisations to look at procurement practices to help kickstart our economy where possible.

"It's a reminder also to help provide longer-term resilience, encourage development and capability building, and the growth of our own suppliers in Taranaki. Venture Taranaki is proud to be signed up to the Procure Local Charter, and initiative of the Engineering Taranaki Consortium, and we are committed to procuring local first wherever we're able."

She says business support for local enterprises can still be accessed directly through government agencies for those impacted financially by lockdown via Covid19.co.nz, including the Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme, and the Covid-19 Resurgence Support Payment.

"The government website also has information for workforces and businesses as they start to open again."

Justine says as we prepare to drop to alert level 2 and can move more freely around the region and further afield, we continue to urge people to follow public health recommendations.

"These are maintaining good hygiene practices, use the Covid Tracer app or sign in and wear a mask in a public setting. Please continue to check places of interest, and if you are feeling unwell, stay home and call Healthline about a getting a free Covid-19 test."

She says getting vaccinated as soon as possible must also continue to be a top priority.

"It's our best defence to protect and minimise the risk to ourselves, our community, and those who are most vulnerable.

"Vaccinating our communities will support our resilience against the impacts of any future outbreaks and minimise the need for ongoing lockdowns and the negative impacts this has on our economy, particularly our small business community.

"Me mahi tahi tatou mō te orange o te katoa, we should work together for the wellbeing of everyone."