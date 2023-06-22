Branching Out project manager Michelle Bauer and Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki chief executive Kelvin Wright.

Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, the regional development agency for Taranaki, has launched its Branching Out growing trials with the planting of the first crop.

Branching Out project manager at Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, Michelle Bauer, says the milestone marks an important step in the long-term project.

“The project aims to broaden sustainable land use to increase resilience, diversify and create value-add for farming businesses, develop new related enterprises, create new jobs, and attract fresh revenue and investment to Taranaki.”

The first crop planted was garlic. The garlic cloves being planted on the shortest day of the year is no coincidence, following the tradition of planting the crop on the shortest day and harvesting on the longest.

She says garlic is one of several crops selected for placement in a four-year crop rotation.

“This is to provide a sustainable system where soil quality is maintained through restorative crops, inputs are minimised, and disease and pest risks minimised.”

The first ground was broken at Francis Douglas Memorial College, where the initial cloves were planted. Following this, plantings took place at North Taranaki and South Taranaki dairy farms, both participating in the inaugural growing trials.

Francis Douglas Memorial College students planting the cloves.

Seven other Taranaki schools, including Inglewood High School, Te Paepae o Aotea, Pātea Area School, Ōpunake High School, Coastal Taranaki School, Spotswood College, and New Plymouth Girls High School, are also participating in the trials.

The specialised education programme, supported by the LA Alexander Trust and developed in collaboration with their agricultural education and project adviser, Ross Redpath, was tailored to study diversification, building value chain capacity and interest in primary industries-related career opportunities.

During the programme the students will visit a growing site, the Longridge Garlic processing facility in Bell Block, and then on to Social Kitchen to understand (and taste) the role garlic plays in cuisine development, and brainstorm ideas for value-added products that could be made from the garlic the students grow.

Michelle says she’s thrilled about 40 Taranaki school students are involved in the garlic growing trials.

“By exploring the potential benefits and value-addition opportunities of garlic, the project aims to create a pathway for students to consider the food sector as an exciting career option.”

Through Branching Out’s investigations, it has been found there are significant areas of land in Taranaki suitable for both annual or perennial crop production thanks to the region’s favourable soils, topography, and climate.

The project will also evaluate market opportunities for these crops and establish the necessary infrastructure for their production, storage, and transport.

She says in the first year of the trials, key crops will be sowed at each site and plant development will be closely monitored.

“They will monitor plant development, measure yield, and conduct rigorous quality testing. During the second year, we will undertake small-scale production of a shortlist of crops to determine their commercial attributes, assess compatibility with farm systems, and ascertain scalability.”

Michelle says it’s critical to identify consumer demand, a suitable market and ensure the necessary processing and manufacturing infrastructure is in place prior to pursuing a specific crop.

“This is precisely why we adopt a full value chain approach, ensuring that the crops not only thrive in Taranaki but also offer clear pathways to domestic and export opportunities and success.”

Leading the garlic growing trials is Nick Pyke, chief executive of Leftfield Innovation and chairman of AGMARDT.

The regional development agency has also appointed an agronomist, Vanesa Martin, to support the farmers, growers, and the success of the trials over the next two years.

Originally from Argentina, Martin moved to New Zealand three and a half years ago, bringing with her over a decade of experience in various agronomy roles, including pest management, field technician in fruit orchards, and teaching agriculture and horticultural production techniques at an Argentina university.

“We are excited to have Vanesa join the team with her wealth of experience and to help drive forward this significant project for the region,” says Michelle.







