A remote flood monitoring station on the Waiwhakaiho river has been vandalised and equipment was stolen.

The damage to the station, established in 1991, is so severe that the Taranaki Regional Council has to decommission the site and start fresh in another location, says science and technology manager Regan Phipps.

"We're gutted to find the site beyond repair. Our flood monitoring networks are a hugely important asset. This particular station was used to monitor flood flows in the lower Waiwhakaiho River, generating flood warning alerts."

Regan says the alerts provide a final warning for industry and businesses in the Waiwhakaiho Valley in the event of a flood, and ensure the public knows when to take other precautions or when road access may be at risk.

The site was broken into while there was a severe weather event in progress and river levels were high. Having no data being captured presented a risk to the community. The cost to replace equipment and rebuild a site is also significant, and that cost is carried by the region's ratepayers.

Regan says it's frustrating given the equipment will have very little value for any use outside of what it is intended for.

After initial damage was discovered by council staff, the site was padlocked shut to stop public access. Unfortunately, the site was broken into again that weekend, the monitoring site was further damaged, and all monitoring equipment was stolen.

Anyone with information about the vandalism at this site should call the police.

"We ask the public to get in touch with either council or the police if they see people tampering with monitoring equipment."