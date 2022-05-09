The SH3-3A Inglewood asphalt site shown in orange. Photo/ Supplied

Road users are asked to be courteous as night works begin to complete asphalt repairs at the intersections of State Highway 3 and 3A Inglewood.

The works will begin on Wednesday, May 11 and will involve digging up 150mm of existing road material and replacing it with new asphalt to improve the condition of nearly 2270 square metres of the road surface.

People are asked to follow all instructions of roadwork staff and to comply with all temporary traffic management and signs.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises the works are expected to take two to three nights to complete.

Crews will operate between 7.30pm and 6am, completing the louder portion of the work early in the evening and using the remaining hours to complete the quieter paving works

A short detour for all traffic around the intersections at Rata and Matai streets, Rata and Rimu streets and Moa St will be in place during the works, with delays of no more than 5-10 minutes.

While parking directly outside of some businesses may be impacted for a portion of the works, access to stores will be maintained at all times.

These works are subject to change due to weather or impacts of Covid-19 and people are advised to check for up-to-date travel information www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/taranaki/traffic-updates.