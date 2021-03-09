University student Sarah Weir to donate hair to be made into a wig

Sarah Weir, 18, is donating 35.5cm of her hair to Freedom Wigs. Photo/ Supplied

Eighteen-year-old Sarah Weir is cutting off her locks and raising funds to help a cause close to her heart.

Sarah from Stratford is a second year university student at University of Otago, studying biomedicine.

"I went to Stratford Primary School and Stratford High School. I am now at university studying to work in the health sector."

In April this year Sarah is cutting off 35.5cm of her hair to donate to Freedom Wigs, a New Zealand company which makes wigs out of real hair for people who have lost their own hair.

"I've been growing my hair for around six years now to create a wig to brighten up an unwell child's life. I'm really excited for the cut. Although it is a little daunting, I'm not getting anything out of having long hair."

Sarah says she has no need for long hair.

"I don't need it but someone else does. I think being able to brighten a child's day and give them a little bit of happiness is more important than having long hair."

As well as cutting off her hair, Sarah is raising funds for the Child Cancer Foundation.

"The Child Cancer Foundation is focused on supporting children with cancer and their families, and can make a significant difference to these people's lives. They're a great cause and I would like to support the Child Cancer foundation and all the good that they do."

Sarah knows first-hand how the charity supports families.

"A young family member has just recovered from cancer and the diagnosis a couple of years ago is what inspired me to do the cut."

She says she doesn't have a goal in mind for how much money she wants to raise.

"I just want to raise as much as I can to help others. Every little bit helps. I've currently raised $600. I started a Givealittle page at the start of January and will have it going until my hair is cut in April. This is so I have as much time as possible to raise funds for the Child Cancer Foundation."

■ To donate, visit givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/sarahs-cut-for-childrens-cancer