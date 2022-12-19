Overall Merit winner Matthew Ratu from Stratford receiving his award. Photo / Supplied

Two Taranaki teenagers have received top awards at the Blue Light’s Life Skills camp.

The teenagers, one based in Stratford and the other from Pātea, attended the course at Whenuapai, Auckland.

Matthew Ratu (15) from Stratford High School, won the Overall Merit Award. He says the camp was both challenging and rewarding.

“My biggest challenge was the high ropes and tree adventures. I spent 20 minutes stuck at one point on the highest level. I was proud when my name was called out. I think everyone should do a Life Skills course. I want to go on and do LSV now which is a six-week course with the Defence Force.”

Kaihou Redfearn (14) from Pātea Area School, took out the Peer’s Choice Award. He says he was pleased to win the award.

“I was proud of myself because it’s something that would be hard to achieve unless you work hard for it.”

For Kaihou the most challenging part of the camp “was having to remember all the coms/callouts for the marching and drill”.

The camp offered Matthew and Kaihou the ability to learn Life Skills such as cleaning, rising early, making their bed, and cleaning their room by 6am for morning inspection.

They both also took part in experiential learning activities such as the high wire course, swimming, and learnt parade ground drills, and first aid, and took part in leaderless tasks, teamwork, and physical activities.

This highly successful programme has been run by New Zealand Blue Light in partnership with NZ Defence Force for the past 12 years and has adventure-based experiential learning as a key part of the programme.

The programme provides 14-17-year olds critical life skills such as self-development, self-control, and teamwork that will enable young people to be successful at home, school, communities, and employment.

Overall Peers Choice winner Kaihou Redfearn from Pātea. Photo/ Supplied

Central Taranaki Blue Light coordinator Saskia Mills says rangatahi finish the week-long course with improved self-esteem and confidence, new skills that they can include in their everyday lives.

“The camp offers a variety of education sessions mixed with experiential learning, physical training, drill and life skills.”

Leanne Richards, South Taranaki Blue Light coordinator, says the participants come home more focused, and motivated.

Blue Light’s youth worker and mentor Stefanie McGregor says the two young men did well.

“Matthew was awarded the Overall Merit Award through his consistent progress throughout the camp, his self-discipline, and his support of others and Kaihou was awarded the Peer’s Choice Award through his efforts to foster a team environment, encouragement and respectful communication with fellow team members”.

Up to 12 courses are held each year in Auckland, Central North Island and Burnham locations. For more information about the Blue Light Life Skills camps visit www.bluelight.co.nz.

Blue Light is grateful for the support of the sponsorship of the Lion Foundation and community supporters.