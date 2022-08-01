The garments will be debuted at the WOW Awards Show on September 29 in Wellington. Photo/ Supplied

After a year-long wait, two Taranaki artists are thrilled to showcase their garments at the World of Wearable Art (WOW) awards show.

Bronwyn Olley from Brixton, Waitara, and Tracey Murphy from Lynmouth, New Plymouth, are two of the 102 finalists from 19 countries and regions announced for the show.

The finalist entries go through two further stages of judging, where they are assessed on stage. The finalist designers will compete for awards and prizes across six sections - Aotearoa, Avant-garde, Open, Architecture, Elizabethan Era and Monochromatic.

The garments are then debuted in the WOW Awards Show on September 29 in Wellington. The show runs until October 17.

Originally meant to take place last year, the show was rescheduled for this year, and Tracey is excited to see her garment on stage.

"It's been quite a long time since I've had the garment in my hands. I created it for the 2020 show and that was rescheduled to 2021, and that show was rescheduled to this year. I sent the garment away last year so it will be great to see it again."

She says the most exciting thing as a designer is to see your creation on stage.

"Initially, it was said the show would go on with new categories and judged in a different way but they decided to keep it the same. We're all very happy about that because for the designer, the highlight is seeing your creation on stage."

Tracey was inspired by nature for her garment.

"It's an alternative approach. I've used a wide variety of materials such as thermoplastic and PVC. I sourced most of the items from local businesses in New Plymouth and the rest were sourced around the country."

Bronwyn's garment was made using twine.

"I've always been creative and I love making things using different techniques and materials. I like to challenge myself by using unusual objects and I wanted to design something using something unusual that you wouldn't normally see on stage."

She says she is excited to see her garment again.

"I submitted it a year ago so it will be amazing to see it again, and what better place to see it than the stage. There's a lot of anticipation for the event and seeing my garment again."