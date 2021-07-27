Two Taranaki designers to feature in World of WearableArt Awards Show

Bronwyn Olley from Brixton, Waitara, is thrilled to be a finalist. Photo/ Supplied

Two Taranaki designers will be showcasing their garments at this year's World of WearableArt (WOW) Awards Show.

Bronwyn Olley from Brixton, Waitara, and Tracey Murphy from Lynmouth, New Plymouth, are two of the 102 finalists from 19 countries and regions announced for this year's show.

The finalist entries go through two further stages of judging, where they are assessed on stage. The finalist designers will compete for awards and prizes across six sections - Aotearoa, Avant-garde, Open, Architecture, Elizabethan Era and Monochromatic.

The garments are then debuted in the WOW Awards Show on September 30 in Wellington. The show runs until October 17.

Bronwyn says she is thrilled to be a finalist.

"I entered the competition for the first time in 2019 but this is my first time making it through. It's an overwhelming feeling to have made it through. The standards of the garments are very high and to have made it through is such a great feeling."

Tracey Murphy, from Lynmouth, New Plymouth, is looking forward to the Awards Show. Photo/ Supplied

Bronwyn has used twine for her garment.

"I've always been creative and I love making things using different techniques and materials. I like to challenge myself by using unusual objects and I wanted to design something using something unusual that you wouldn't normally see on stage."

Tracey was inspired by nature for her garment.

"It's an alternative approach. I've used a wide variety of materials such as thermoplastic and PVC. I sourced most of the items from local businesses in New Plymouth and the rest were sourced around the country."

Tracey says she is pleased to be a finalist.

"I entered in the last round but didn't make it through so I decided to up my game for thus year and I'm absolutely elated to be a finalist this year.

"I received the news when I was on my way to a masquerade costume ball in Rotorua. I won judges' choice for that event and to hear the news about being a finalist for the World of WearableArt Awards Show was the icing on the cake."